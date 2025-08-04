U.S. investment plan explained

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At this event, Director Kim Yong-beom unveiled the 'Make American Shipbuilding Great Again' hat for the first time.



As you know, the agreement on this tariff negotiation was significantly influenced by our commitment to invest $350 billion in the U.S., which includes a $150 billion shipbuilding cooperation fund.



However, questions remain.



Director Kim's responses regarding whether we are funding as dictated by the U.S., how and where we will invest, and how profits will be shared has been summarized by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.



[Report]



This is the electric vehicle battery parts factory that LG Chem is building in Tennessee, USA.



The total project cost is about 2 trillion won.



Of this, the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation guarantees 1.4 trillion won borrowed from a French bank.



[Korea Trade Insurance Corporation Official: "Secured loans have lower interest rates and larger amounts than unsecured loans. Our guarantee certificate will serve as collateral."]



The government explains that the “$350 billion fund” is based on this guarantee method.



When a company takes out a loan for a business in the U.S., institutions like the Trade Insurance Corporation provide guarantees, with a limit of $350 billion.



It was also stated that it is not a structure where Korea simply funds projects as dictated by the U.S.



The business is first proposed by the U.S., and Korea reviews its viability before deciding on corporate participation.



[Kim Yong-beom/Director of the Presidential Office Policy Office/KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live: "It is a promise between sovereign nations, and we are providing funds, but to ask for money without specifying anything like this, where would there be a country willing to invest?"]



The 'Make American Shipbuilding Great Again' project hat was made in Korea.



Mentioning shipbuilding, semiconductors, secondary batteries, and nuclear power, h e emphasized that opportunities may arise for Korean companies.



Regarding the claim that the U.S. will take 90% of the profits, Director Kim reiterated that he understands it as a concept of reinvestment within the U.S.



[Kim Yong-beom/Director of the Presidential Office Policy Office/KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live: "The profits generated from that business will likely be reinvested in the U.S. in a secondary or tertiary manner, and that is how I understand it."]



However, since detailed discussions on fund management have not yet taken place, specific plans are expected to emerge during future negotiations.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



