Rising stagflation fears in U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has concluded tariff negotiations, and is boasting that tariffs have made America wealthy, but the market's outlook on the U.S. economy is not so optimistic.



Warning signs are emerging across the board, from employment shocks to a slowdown in economic growth.



This is Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



In May and June, nearly 260,000 jobs were revised downward, and President Trump responded by dismissing the director of the statistics office.



He claimed that the official appointed by the previous administration was politically motivated, causing the statistics to fluctuate.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "You go back and they came out with numbers very favorable to Kamala. They had an 8 or 9 hundred thousand overstatement reduction, right after the election." ]



However, employment figures can be revised up or down by about 130,000 each month, depending on when the surveys are collected.



U.S. officials did not raise any immediate concerns after the employment figures were released.



[Lori Chavez-DeRemer/U.S. Secretary of Labor/Bloomberg Interview: "We look at the positive because we still have a net positive, almost a half a million new jobs, since the president took office."]



Regardless of the reliability of the statistics, experts are concerned that, in a situation where economic growth is slowing, the impact of employment shocks is becoming more pronounced.



On the day the employment figures were released, the stock market plummeted, and expectations for a rate cut in September surged, indicating that the market is highly anticipating a deterioration in the economy.



[Jill Setina/Professor at Texas A&M University: "I'll call it a stagflationary scenario, where we are going to have below-trend growth, near-stall speed growth, and yet at the same time elevated price pressures."]



However, U.S. officials argue that since the tax cut bill has passed, employment will increase again, presenting a different interpretation from the market's analysis that the slowdown in employment is due to tariff policies.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!