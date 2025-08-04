Kim Keon-hee probe accelerates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This week, the special prosecutor's investigation is expected to reach its peak.



The re-execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon, which was denied two days ago, is imminent, and the public summons of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee is approaching.



Earlier today (Aug. 3), the former chairman of Deutsche Motors, Kwon Oh-soo, who is at the center of the stock price manipulation allegations, was summoned.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon will first report on the investigation situation.



[Report]



The Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team has summoned Kwon Oh-soo, the former chairman of Deutsche Motors, who is a key suspect in the 'Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation' case.



This is to confirm whether Mrs. Kim played a role as the 'financial source' for the stock price manipulation.



[Kwon Oh-soo/Former Chairman of Deutsche Motors: "(Did you promise Mrs. Kim Keon-hee a principal guarantee or profit distribution?)... (Was Mrs. Kim aware of the stock price manipulation?)..."]



From 2009, for about three years, over 90 accounts were used to manipulate the market, and those involved have already been convicted in this case.



Mrs. Kim has avoided prosecution.



Previously, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office stated that Mrs. Kim's account was used in the stock price manipulation, but the possibility that she was aware of the crime in advance is low, and decided not to prosecute.



However, the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office, which is leading the re-investigation, has secured hundreds of recorded files containing evidence that Mrs. Kim was aware of the stock price manipulation, and the special prosecutor's office is currently investigating this.



The acceleration of the investigation over the weekend is due to the fact that Mrs. Kim's summons investigation is just three days away.



There are many areas of investigation, including allegations of involvement in stock price manipulation, requests from Geun-jin Beopsa and the Unification Church, and allegations of interference in nominations, so related individuals must be summoned beforehand.



For this reason, the special prosecutor's team plans to expedite the second attempt to arrest former President Yoon, who is facing charges of 'collusion' in the nomination interference.



[Oh Jung-hee/'Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor Team' Special Prosecutor/On Aug. 1: "We have notified that we plan to complete the arrest execution, including the use of physical force, in the next session."]



Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who is involved in the allegations that the Yoon couple pushed for nominations at the request of Mr. Myung-tae Kyun, will also appear before the special prosecutor tomorrow (Aug. 4).



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



