Toddler abandoned in heatwave

There was such an incident.



Police arrested a mother who left her two-year-old baby alone at home in the midst of a heatwave nearing 35 degrees.



She left the house for three days, claiming she was going to meet her boyfriend, leaving only a fan running.



This is Choi In-young reporting.



[Report]



Late at night, a fire truck and an ambulance were parked in an alley...



Startled residents began to gather one by one.



A report was received that a baby might be alone in the house.



[Witness: "The firefighters came at night and it was noisy, so we came out to see. The police also arrived."]



The responding firefighters found the front door locked, so they used a ladder truck to enter the house through the window.



Inside the house, a two-year-old baby was left alone on the bed.



On the day, heatwave warnings were issued for most parts of the country, with the highest temperature in Yangju reaching 35 degrees, and only a fan was running inside the house.



The baby's mother, a woman in her 20s, had not entered the house for three days and stated during police questioning that she "went out to meet her boyfriend."



It is reported that this woman has been raising the child alone after separating from her husband.



The police immediately took protective measures for the baby and arrested the woman on charges of abandonment and neglect.



Black smoke is rising into the sky from a factory building, followed by flames erupting.



Today (Aug. 3) around 12:40 PM, an explosion occurred at a cosmetics raw material manufacturing factory in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, injuring three factory personnel, while another person is currently unreachable.



The factory where the fire broke out handles chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, and the fire department has issued a Level 1 response to carry out firefighting operations.



This is KBS News Choi In-young.



