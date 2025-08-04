News 9

AI tackles voice phishing scams

[Anchor]

Many people have likely received a sudden call from a stranger - a voice phishing call.

As the methods evolve, people fall victim to voice phishing even while knowing it’s happening.
Now, artificial intelligence has stepped in.

An AI developed by a telecommunications company can instantly diagnose whether a call is phishing or not.

This is Kang Pu-ryun.

[Report]

[“Is this your first time experiencing this incident? Can you use the internet for a moment?”]

Sometimes it’s done kindly.

[“This is Prosecutor Cheon○○ from the Special Investigation Division 1. You understand, right?”]

Sometimes it’s done coercively.
Voice phishing crimes occurring over the phone.

The amount of damage in the first half of this year alone exceeds 600 billion won.

In response, a telecommunications company has introduced a service that alerts users to the risk of voice phishing during calls, the first of its kind in the country.

If a call comes from an unfamiliar number impersonating an investigative agency, the system sends a warning by comparing the voice or conversation style of voice phishing criminals.

When a call was attempted following the script of a voice phishing organization, a warning message appeared in less than a minute.

The key to this technology is over 25,000 actual voice phishing recordings secured by the National Forensic Service.

Until now, these recordings could not be utilized due to the need for the criminal's consent, but the government has stepped in to lift unreasonable regulations.

Additionally, using AI technology, the system can detect 'deep voice' that perfectly mimics the voices of family members and others.

[Park Jae-han/KT GEN AI Lab Sound AI Team Leader: “'Deep voice' is essentially a type of 'voice cloning' technology in voice synthesis, and we are retraining AI on the characteristics of those technologies.”]

As long as a dedicated app is installed on a mobile phone, anyone can use it regardless of the telecommunications provider.

The telecommunications company that developed the service plans to make this feature available in the 'Galaxy' default calling app by the end of this year.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-ryun.

