Filibuster looms over reform bills

[Anchor]

A clash between the ruling and opposition parties is expected tomorrow (Aug. 4th) in the National Assembly's main chamber.

The Democratic Party has announced plans to push through key bills, including the three broadcasting reform bills and the amendment to the Yellow Envelope Law.

Newly appointed floor leader Jung Chung-rae mentioned fast-tracking legislation ahead of the Chuseok holiday, while the People Power Party plans to counter with unlimited opposition speeches, also known as a filibuster.

O Dae-sung reports.

[Report]

Jung Chung-rae, the new Democratic Party floor leader, declared his intent to complete reform legislation before Chuseok in his first official statement.

During a visit to flood recovery sites in the Honam region, which was his first official engagement, he repeatedly emphasized the party’s role in addressing public livelihoods.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Representative: "There is nothing else to people's livelihoods. It is important to convey public sentiment so that it is well reflected in policies..."]

As the Democratic Party embarks on a legislative speed-up for reform, five key bills will be presented at tomorrow's plenary session.

These include the three broadcasting reform bills, the second amendment to the Commercial Act, and the so-called Yellow Envelope Law, which are expected to be presented in the order decided during the party's meeting tomorrow.

The Democratic Party reaffirmed its push for the Yellow Envelope Law, which the business community has expressed concerns about, calling it the "Industrial Peace Promotion Act."

[Heo Young/Democratic Party Floor Policy Chief: "We can no longer tolerate the current structure where employers do not take responsibility, and now is the time to correct this."]

The People Power Party criticized it as an anti-business bill and a law that encourages illegal strikes.

[Park Seong-hoon/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Unlimited strikes and the inevitable lawsuits between primary and secondary contractors are like throwing a 'time bomb of strikes' into the industrial field."]

The PPP also called the other bills "legislation for seizing control of broadcasting" and "laws threatening corporate management", and they plan to respond with legal obstruction, namely filibustering.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party's actions are seen as a destruction of the rule of law and a clear act of constitutional destruction due to abuse of power."]

As the Democratic Party demands an apology related to the insurrection and the People Power Party maintains a hardline stance, the confrontation between the two parties is expected to continue until the extraordinary National Assembly session in August, where the processing of bills will take place.

This is O Dae-sung from KBS News.

