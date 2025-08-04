Son Heung-min's farewell match

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min's surprise transfer announcement has sparked intense interest from fans as he approaches what is effectively his last match with Tottenham.



Over 60,000 fans came out to bid farewell to Son Heung-min, and his teammates honored the legend with the iconic "click" celebration that symbolizes him.



The match is currently underway.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



To see Son Heung-min leave Tottenham as a legend, over 60,000 fans made their way to the stadium.



Fans wearing Tottenham jerseys emblazoned with Son Heung-min's number 7 were particularly noticeable.



Since this is a farewell match in front of domestic fans, a loud cheer erupted when Son Heung-min was introduced.



In the stands were Son Heung-min's father, Son Woong-jung, and his national team junior, Lee Kang-in, while fans supported Son Heung-min's farewell in their own ways.



Wearing the captain's armband, Son Heung-min entered the field, smiling and waving.



Actor Park Seo-joon, known to be a close friend of Son Heung-min, added significance by performing the ceremonial kick-off.



Tottenham teammates also commemorated the farewell with the captain in a special way.



Brennan Johnson shook the net just 4 minutes into the first half and captured attention with the "click" celebration that symbolizes Son Heung-min.



A heartwarming scene unfolded as Son Heung-min, witnessing the touching moment, embraced Johnson to share in the joy.



Son Heung-min's eagerness to finish on a high note was also evident.



Despite being caught offside twice early in the first half, he showed his determination to give his all in front of the fans who have supported him until the end.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



