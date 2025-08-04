News 9

Lotte Giants extend winning streak

[Anchor]

The Lotte Giants in professional baseball defeated Kiwoom and continued their recent momentum with four consecutive winning series.

They showcased the power of their so-called "rifle unit" by scoring an impressive 9 runs without hitting a single home run.

This is a report by reporter Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Lotte boasts the highest team batting average in the league, showcasing the most precise hitting.

True to their style, Lotte concentrated their hits from the beginning, taking control of the atmosphere.

In the first inning, after two outs, the cleanup trio hit three consecutive singles to score the first run.

When Kiwoom's starting pitcher Jeong Se-young struggled with his control in a bases-loaded situation, Lotte calmly watched the pitches and added two more runs with a walk.

In the second inning, starting with Jang Du-seong's triple, five batters reached base consecutively, demonstrating the terrifying power of the "rifle unit" by scoring 9 runs with 11 hits, all without a single home run, by the third inning.

Supported by a large number of runs from the batting lineup, domestic ace Park Se-woong held Kiwoom to 3 runs over 7 innings, allowing Lotte to defeat Kiwoom and secure winning series in all four of their recent three-game sets.

[Park Se-woong/Lotte: "We are currently in 3rd place, and I hope we can prepare for fall baseball from a position higher than 3rd."]

Yesterday, KT's Ahn Hyun-min, who filled the required at-bats, also reported a long hit today.

In the 8th inning, with the team trailing by one run, Ahn Hyun-min hit a game-tying double against NC's Kim Jin-ho, proving the power of the "monster hitter."

As Ahn Hyun-min rises to the top of key batting categories such as batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, the competition for individual titles like MVP has heated up just as much as the team rankings.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

이무형
이무형 기자

