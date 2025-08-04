U-12 clinches historic bronze

동영상 고정 취소

The under-12 baseball team has achieved its best-ever result by winning a bronze medal at the World Youth Baseball Championship, defeating the home team, Taiwan.



In the third inning, with one out and the bases loaded, our team easily scored with a ground ball from Ha Jung-woo.



Although there was a moment when a defensive error almost occurred, the team's ability to maintain focus until the last moment was impressive.



In the fifth inning, Ha Jung-woo played a crucial role by hitting a single that went past the pitcher, adding another run, while Kwon Yoon-seo shone on the mound by shutting out the opponent for six innings.



At the moment victory was secured, our players beamed with joy and celebrated their success.



This bronze medal at the World Youth Championship is the first in history.



