U-12 clinches historic bronze
입력 2025.08.04 (08:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The under-12 baseball team has achieved its best-ever result by winning a bronze medal at the World Youth Baseball Championship, defeating the home team, Taiwan.
In the third inning, with one out and the bases loaded, our team easily scored with a ground ball from Ha Jung-woo.
Although there was a moment when a defensive error almost occurred, the team's ability to maintain focus until the last moment was impressive.
In the fifth inning, Ha Jung-woo played a crucial role by hitting a single that went past the pitcher, adding another run, while Kwon Yoon-seo shone on the mound by shutting out the opponent for six innings.
At the moment victory was secured, our players beamed with joy and celebrated their success.
This bronze medal at the World Youth Championship is the first in history.
In the third inning, with one out and the bases loaded, our team easily scored with a ground ball from Ha Jung-woo.
Although there was a moment when a defensive error almost occurred, the team's ability to maintain focus until the last moment was impressive.
In the fifth inning, Ha Jung-woo played a crucial role by hitting a single that went past the pitcher, adding another run, while Kwon Yoon-seo shone on the mound by shutting out the opponent for six innings.
At the moment victory was secured, our players beamed with joy and celebrated their success.
This bronze medal at the World Youth Championship is the first in history.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- U-12 clinches historic bronze
-
- 입력 2025-08-04 08:05:05
The under-12 baseball team has achieved its best-ever result by winning a bronze medal at the World Youth Baseball Championship, defeating the home team, Taiwan.
In the third inning, with one out and the bases loaded, our team easily scored with a ground ball from Ha Jung-woo.
Although there was a moment when a defensive error almost occurred, the team's ability to maintain focus until the last moment was impressive.
In the fifth inning, Ha Jung-woo played a crucial role by hitting a single that went past the pitcher, adding another run, while Kwon Yoon-seo shone on the mound by shutting out the opponent for six innings.
At the moment victory was secured, our players beamed with joy and celebrated their success.
This bronze medal at the World Youth Championship is the first in history.
In the third inning, with one out and the bases loaded, our team easily scored with a ground ball from Ha Jung-woo.
Although there was a moment when a defensive error almost occurred, the team's ability to maintain focus until the last moment was impressive.
In the fifth inning, Ha Jung-woo played a crucial role by hitting a single that went past the pitcher, adding another run, while Kwon Yoon-seo shone on the mound by shutting out the opponent for six innings.
At the moment victory was secured, our players beamed with joy and celebrated their success.
This bronze medal at the World Youth Championship is the first in history.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.