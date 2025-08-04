Bae So-hyun claims inaugural title
In the KLPGA Tour Aurora World Championship, late-blooming star Bae So-hyun has claimed the title, fending off the challenges from her juniors.
Starting the final round tied for second place, one stroke behind the leader, Bae So-hyun surged ahead to take a two-stroke lead with consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes.
However, the pursuit from Seong Yu-jin, who was aiming for her first victory since returning, and Go Ji-won, who was seeking her first career win, remained fierce until the end.
On the final 18th hole, Go Ji-won made a birdie putt, putting pressure on Bae So-hyun and Seong Yu-jin, who were just one stroke behind. Nevertheless, Bae So-hyun calmly sank a two-meter par putt to achieve a one-stroke comeback victory.
With this win, Bae So-hyun has become the inaugural champion of this newly established tournament, marking her fourth career victory.
