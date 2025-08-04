[News Today] Jung Chung-rae elected new DP chair
[LEAD]
Jung Chung-rae has been elected as the ruling Democratic Party's new and first leader of the Lee Jae Myung administration.
He beat rival Park Chan-dae by a wide margin, riding on strong support from party members and the public.
He pledged to complete key reforms before Chuseok, and to eradicate the insurrection.
[REPORT]
It was highly expected -- 61.74% of the votes received.
Jung Chung-rae beat his rival, Park Chan-dae, by over 23 percentage points.
Jung lost the delegate vote but won by a wide margin in the party membership and public polls, thanks to his strong recognition and clear stance.
Jung Chung-rae / Chair, Democratic Party
It's the victory of DP members, who want the era of party member sovereignty.
Jung has vowed to set up a taskforce to complete three reforms in line with his pledge.
Jung Chung-rae / Chair, Democratic Party
I will complete the reforms of the prosecution, media and judiciary before the Chuseok holiday.
The new ruling party chief says he will do his best to eradicate the insurrection no matter what.
Referring to the People Power Party, Jung defied the conventional idea of ruling and opposition parties and pledged not to shake hands with PPP members unless they sincerely apologize for martial law and show remorse.
Jung Chung-rae / Chair, Democratic Party
If any of the PPP members still support Yoon Suk Yeol, how can I ever shake hands with them?
He promised to work in tandem with the Lee Jae Myung administration.
He vowed to take the lead in difficult tasks to help the president.
He promised not to put party members who support Park Chan-dae at any disadvantage, vowing to make unbiased personnel decisions.
The newly elected DP chief will lead the party during the one-year remainder of the term served by his predecessor, President Lee Jae Myung.
As head of the ruling party, he’ll oversee next June’s local elections.
