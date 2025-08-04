News Today

[News Today] Heavy rain hits airport, floods cars

입력 2025.08.04 (15:54) 수정 2025.08.04 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Heavy downpours followed by sweltering heat.

This vicious cycle has caused extensive damage, especially in the southern part of the nation where areas were battered by downpours yesterday and today.

The dramatic scenes were captured by viewers in real time.

[REPORT]
Pouring into a main road, rainwater turns into a raging torrent.

"Wow, water is reaching my calves. It is now knee-high."

The road was flooded, as Hampyeong in Jeollanam-do Province was battered by downpours of 82 millimeters per hour Sunday night.

After about an hour, the downtown district of Hampyeong was inundated.

Submerged in water, the path commonly used by residents looks like a powerful river.

Vehicles can be seen stuck or flooded around the region.

Muan in Jeollanam-do Province was also hit by downpours of over 142 millimeters per hour.

This has caused water leaks in the roof of Muan Airport, forcing it to install containers to collect the leaks.

Underground passages were flooded in Gwangju hit by heavy rain of 80 millimeters an hour.

In the middle of a road, people helplessly left behind their flooded vehicles.

A bus struggles to make its way through the water.

In Ulsan, torrential rain of over 70 millimeters per hour led to some roads being flooded.

In response, the government has upgraded the operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to level two.

It seems as if heatwaves and downpours taking turns to repeat and hit Korea is becoming a new summer climate pattern.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Heavy rain hits airport, floods cars
    • 입력 2025-08-04 15:54:55
    • 수정2025-08-04 15:56:04
    News Today

[LEAD]
Heavy downpours followed by sweltering heat.

This vicious cycle has caused extensive damage, especially in the southern part of the nation where areas were battered by downpours yesterday and today.

The dramatic scenes were captured by viewers in real time.

[REPORT]
Pouring into a main road, rainwater turns into a raging torrent.

"Wow, water is reaching my calves. It is now knee-high."

The road was flooded, as Hampyeong in Jeollanam-do Province was battered by downpours of 82 millimeters per hour Sunday night.

After about an hour, the downtown district of Hampyeong was inundated.

Submerged in water, the path commonly used by residents looks like a powerful river.

Vehicles can be seen stuck or flooded around the region.

Muan in Jeollanam-do Province was also hit by downpours of over 142 millimeters per hour.

This has caused water leaks in the roof of Muan Airport, forcing it to install containers to collect the leaks.

Underground passages were flooded in Gwangju hit by heavy rain of 80 millimeters an hour.

In the middle of a road, people helplessly left behind their flooded vehicles.

A bus struggles to make its way through the water.

In Ulsan, torrential rain of over 70 millimeters per hour led to some roads being flooded.

In response, the government has upgraded the operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to level two.

It seems as if heatwaves and downpours taking turns to repeat and hit Korea is becoming a new summer climate pattern.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 방송법 개정안, 국회 본회의 상정…국민의힘, 필리버스터 돌입

[속보] 방송법 개정안, 국회 본회의 상정…국민의힘, 필리버스터 돌입
‘공천개입 의혹’ 김영선 전 의원 출석…이일준·이응근 구속 기소

‘공천개입 의혹’ 김영선 전 의원 출석…이일준·이응근 구속 기소
[단독] ‘김건희 집사’, 46억 원 행방 특검에 제출…“가족 베트남 오면, 귀국해 조사 받겠다”

[단독] ‘김건희 집사’, 46억 원 행방 특검에 제출…“가족 베트남 오면, 귀국해 조사 받겠다”
군, 대북 확성기 철거 시작…<br>“긴장 완화 조치”

군, 대북 확성기 철거 시작…“긴장 완화 조치”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.