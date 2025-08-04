[News Today] Heavy rain hits airport, floods cars







[LEAD]

Heavy downpours followed by sweltering heat.



This vicious cycle has caused extensive damage, especially in the southern part of the nation where areas were battered by downpours yesterday and today.



The dramatic scenes were captured by viewers in real time.



[REPORT]

Pouring into a main road, rainwater turns into a raging torrent.



"Wow, water is reaching my calves. It is now knee-high."



The road was flooded, as Hampyeong in Jeollanam-do Province was battered by downpours of 82 millimeters per hour Sunday night.



After about an hour, the downtown district of Hampyeong was inundated.



Submerged in water, the path commonly used by residents looks like a powerful river.



Vehicles can be seen stuck or flooded around the region.



Muan in Jeollanam-do Province was also hit by downpours of over 142 millimeters per hour.



This has caused water leaks in the roof of Muan Airport, forcing it to install containers to collect the leaks.



Underground passages were flooded in Gwangju hit by heavy rain of 80 millimeters an hour.



In the middle of a road, people helplessly left behind their flooded vehicles.



A bus struggles to make its way through the water.



In Ulsan, torrential rain of over 70 millimeters per hour led to some roads being flooded.



In response, the government has upgraded the operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to level two.



It seems as if heatwaves and downpours taking turns to repeat and hit Korea is becoming a new summer climate pattern.