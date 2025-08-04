[News Today] Anti-NK speakers along border dismantled
입력 2025.08.04 (15:55)
The South Korean military on Monday began dismantling loudspeakers along the border, initially installed as part of psychological warfare operations against North Korea.
The Ministry of National Defense stated that this was a practical measure aimed at easing tensions between the two Koreas, and that it was implemented within the scope that doesn't affect South Korea's military readiness posture.
The dismantling targets fixed loudspeaker systems, and are expected to be completely removed within this week.
