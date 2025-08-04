News Today

[News Today] Probe into Kim Keon-hee accelerates

입력 2025.08.04 (15:55)

[LEAD]
With just two days before former first lady Kim Keon-hee's summons, the special counsel team is speeding up its investigation.

They've brought in key figures tied to the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation and alleged election meddling case for questioning.

[REPORT]
A special counsel team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee has questioned Kwon Oh-soo, former chair of Deutsch Motors and a key figure in the stock price manipulation scandal.

Investigators wanted to verify whether Kim was the source of funding in the manipulation scheme.

Kwon Oh-soo / Former Deutsch Motors chair (Aug. 3)
[Did you promise Kim a guaranteed principal or profit sharing?] ...
[Was Kim Keon-hee also aware of the manipulation?] ...

Related figures have already been convicted in this case where stock prices were tampered via the accounts of some 90 individuals over a period of three years since 2009.

But Kim escaped conviction.

Earlier the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office ultimately did not indict her saying that though Kim’s account was used in the crime, it was unlikely she knew about it in advance.

However, the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, which reinvestigated the case, secured hundreds of recordings suggesting Kim was aware of the stock manipulation.

The special counsel, which took over the case, is looking into the materials.

With just two days before Kim’s summons, the investigation sped up over the weekend,

Other key figures need to be questioned before bringing her in due to the various allegations that also include election interference and a bribery scandal involving a shaman and the Unification Church.

Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun also appeared before prosecutors on Monday for questioning over allegations that she was the one whose candidate nomination was pushed for by former President Yoon and his wife at the request of political broker Myung Tae-kyun.

