[News Today] AI app detects voice phishing
입력 2025.08.04 (15:55) 수정 2025.08.04 (15:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Voice phishing calls cause billions in losses every year, and until now, the best advice was simply to hang up.
But that may be changing, with a new app that warns you mid-call if the voice on the other end could be a scam.
[REPORT]
"Is it your first case? Can you access the internet now?"
Sometimes they sound friendly.
"This is detective Cheon from the special investigation team. Alright?"
And sometimes intimidating...
Voice phishing crimes committed over the phone...
In the first half of this year alone, the amount of damage surpassed 600 billion won or about 432 million dollars.
A Korean telecom provider has introduced the nation's first service that warns of the possibility of voice phishing during phone calls.
When a caller from an unknown number claims to be an investigator, the service compares his or her voice with the voices of voice phishing criminals and the way they speak, and sends an alert.
Less than a minute after a mock conversation mimicking a voice phishing criminal, an alert is raised.
At the heart of the service are some 25,000 voices of actual voice phishing criminals obtained by the National Forensic Service.
Up until recently, criminals' voices were banned from being used without their consent, but the government stepped in to abolish this irrational regulation.
The new service can also recognize fake voices of family members generated skillfully using technologies like DeepVoice AI.
Park Jae-han / KT GEN AI Lab Sound
DeepVoice utilizes voice cloning or a type of speech synthesis tech.
We are teaching AI about their characteristics.
The telecom company that has developed this service plans to introduce it in Samsung Galaxy models' basic phone call apps within this year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] AI app detects voice phishing
-
- 입력 2025-08-04 15:55:08
- 수정2025-08-04 15:56:26
[LEAD]
Voice phishing calls cause billions in losses every year, and until now, the best advice was simply to hang up.
But that may be changing, with a new app that warns you mid-call if the voice on the other end could be a scam.
[REPORT]
"Is it your first case? Can you access the internet now?"
Sometimes they sound friendly.
"This is detective Cheon from the special investigation team. Alright?"
And sometimes intimidating...
Voice phishing crimes committed over the phone...
In the first half of this year alone, the amount of damage surpassed 600 billion won or about 432 million dollars.
A Korean telecom provider has introduced the nation's first service that warns of the possibility of voice phishing during phone calls.
When a caller from an unknown number claims to be an investigator, the service compares his or her voice with the voices of voice phishing criminals and the way they speak, and sends an alert.
Less than a minute after a mock conversation mimicking a voice phishing criminal, an alert is raised.
At the heart of the service are some 25,000 voices of actual voice phishing criminals obtained by the National Forensic Service.
Up until recently, criminals' voices were banned from being used without their consent, but the government stepped in to abolish this irrational regulation.
The new service can also recognize fake voices of family members generated skillfully using technologies like DeepVoice AI.
Park Jae-han / KT GEN AI Lab Sound
DeepVoice utilizes voice cloning or a type of speech synthesis tech.
We are teaching AI about their characteristics.
The telecom company that has developed this service plans to introduce it in Samsung Galaxy models' basic phone call apps within this year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.