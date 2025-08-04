News Today

[News Today] AI app detects voice phishing

[LEAD]
Voice phishing calls cause billions in losses every year, and until now, the best advice was simply to hang up.

But that may be changing, with a new app that warns you mid-call if the voice on the other end could be a scam.

[REPORT]
"Is it your first case? Can you access the internet now?"

Sometimes they sound friendly.

"This is detective Cheon from the special investigation team. Alright?"

And sometimes intimidating...

Voice phishing crimes committed over the phone...

In the first half of this year alone, the amount of damage surpassed 600 billion won or about 432 million dollars.

A Korean telecom provider has introduced the nation's first service that warns of the possibility of voice phishing during phone calls.

When a caller from an unknown number claims to be an investigator, the service compares his or her voice with the voices of voice phishing criminals and the way they speak, and sends an alert.

Less than a minute after a mock conversation mimicking a voice phishing criminal, an alert is raised.

At the heart of the service are some 25,000 voices of actual voice phishing criminals obtained by the National Forensic Service.

Up until recently, criminals' voices were banned from being used without their consent, but the government stepped in to abolish this irrational regulation.

The new service can also recognize fake voices of family members generated skillfully using technologies like DeepVoice AI.

Park Jae-han / KT GEN AI Lab Sound
DeepVoice utilizes voice cloning or a type of speech synthesis tech.
We are teaching AI about their characteristics.

The telecom company that has developed this service plans to introduce it in Samsung Galaxy models' basic phone call apps within this year.

