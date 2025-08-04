[News Today] Heart Stores’connect solitary lives
[LEAD]
More than one in three households in Korea now consist of just one person, and that number is rising.
Living alone can mean moments of loneliness.
But a new kind of space, called a "Heart Convenience Store", is offering comfort and connection.
Here's more.
[REPORT]
From the young to the old, people comfortably lie on sofas and watch a movie.
They also cook up instant noodles for a meal.
This place is what’s called a "heart convenience store," four of which have been set up at social welfare centers in downtown Seoul since March this year.
Unlike conventional convenience stores where goods are sold, anyone who feels lonely can use these venues free of charge.
It may feel awkward at first, but sharing small talk gradually fills the emptiness inside one's heart.
Lee Sung-mo / Seoul resident
Those who come here are mostly alone whose loved ones passed. A simple conversation eases loneliness.
Through a loneliness self-assessment, visitors can also receive counseling from a resident expert.
Lee In-ho / Seoul resident
It’s suffocating being alone at home. I feel better here and want to come again.
The number of users, which began at around 4,000, more than quadrupled last month.
Two out of three visitors are seniors aged 65 and above.
Song In-ju / Former researcher at Seoul Welfare Foundation
Open spaces help people feel closer to their communities and access information more easily.
"Heart convenient stores" which serve to link up single person households with social activities are expected to expand to all 25 Seoul districts by 2027.
