[News Today] KBS drama ‘For Eagle Brothers’ wraps

입력 2025-08-04 15:55:18 수정 2025-08-04 15:56:43





[LEAD]

KBS's weekend drama For Eagle Brothers has come to an end.



After months of strong ratings and warm viewer support, the series closed with a happy ending.



And now, a new show is ready to take its place.



[REPORT]

All members of Eagle brewery met a happy ending.



The final episode of the KBS drama For Eagle Brothers aired Sunday night showed Gwang-sook and Dong-seok having baby twins and holding their 100th day celebrations.



Overall it was a heartwarming ending with the leads obtaining a stake in the brewery to become joint shareholders and other characters reflecting on their past wrongdoings.



First airing in February, the drama delved into the meaning of family through the story of brothers running a traditional brewery.



It notched impressive ratings.



Actor Yoon Bak who played ‘Beom-soo’, actress Yoo In-young who played ‘Ok-bun’ and other cast members held interviews through their respective agencies and thanked viewers for their interest and support for the long running series.



The next KBS drama to air in the same time slot is Our Golden Days starring actor Jung Il-woo.