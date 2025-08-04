[News Today] KBS drama ‘For Eagle Brothers’ wraps
입력 2025.08.04 (15:55) 수정 2025.08.04 (15:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
KBS's weekend drama For Eagle Brothers has come to an end.
After months of strong ratings and warm viewer support, the series closed with a happy ending.
And now, a new show is ready to take its place.
[REPORT]
All members of Eagle brewery met a happy ending.
The final episode of the KBS drama For Eagle Brothers aired Sunday night showed Gwang-sook and Dong-seok having baby twins and holding their 100th day celebrations.
Overall it was a heartwarming ending with the leads obtaining a stake in the brewery to become joint shareholders and other characters reflecting on their past wrongdoings.
First airing in February, the drama delved into the meaning of family through the story of brothers running a traditional brewery.
It notched impressive ratings.
Actor Yoon Bak who played ‘Beom-soo’, actress Yoo In-young who played ‘Ok-bun’ and other cast members held interviews through their respective agencies and thanked viewers for their interest and support for the long running series.
The next KBS drama to air in the same time slot is Our Golden Days starring actor Jung Il-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] KBS drama ‘For Eagle Brothers’ wraps
-
- 입력 2025-08-04 15:55:18
- 수정2025-08-04 15:56:43
[LEAD]
KBS's weekend drama For Eagle Brothers has come to an end.
After months of strong ratings and warm viewer support, the series closed with a happy ending.
And now, a new show is ready to take its place.
[REPORT]
All members of Eagle brewery met a happy ending.
The final episode of the KBS drama For Eagle Brothers aired Sunday night showed Gwang-sook and Dong-seok having baby twins and holding their 100th day celebrations.
Overall it was a heartwarming ending with the leads obtaining a stake in the brewery to become joint shareholders and other characters reflecting on their past wrongdoings.
First airing in February, the drama delved into the meaning of family through the story of brothers running a traditional brewery.
It notched impressive ratings.
Actor Yoon Bak who played ‘Beom-soo’, actress Yoo In-young who played ‘Ok-bun’ and other cast members held interviews through their respective agencies and thanked viewers for their interest and support for the long running series.
The next KBS drama to air in the same time slot is Our Golden Days starring actor Jung Il-woo.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.