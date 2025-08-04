Gwangju hit by another deluge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Gwangju, more than half of the rain expected for the entire month of August fell all at once.



Just two weeks after experiencing flooding, another deluge has occurred.



Reporter Kim Ho has the details.



[Report]



Mud water rushes onto the road with terrifying force.



A city bus, with its wheels submerged, barely makes its way through the rainwater.



There is nothing to do but scoop out water with a bucket.



As rainwater quickly fills the underpass, startled drivers hastily escape.



The area around Sinan Bridge in Gwangju's Buk-gu, which was flooded last month, is once again submerged.



The slope behind the building has collapsed.



As the mudslide hit the building, the café was left in chaos\.



In just one night, about 200mm of rain fell in the Gwangju area, amounting to 60% of the average monthly rainfall for August.



The damage is even more painful as the scars from last month's extreme rainfall have yet to be fully addressed.



[Park Chan-hee/Auto Repair Shop Owner: "We replaced everything with new equipment, and the equipment that has come in so far is worth more than 150 million won. Now, due to this flooding, we are facing damage again..."]



Businesses that had just completed repairs and resumed operations are now in despair due to repeated flooding.



[Affected Merchant: "The elevator was flooded, and I spent about 7 million won to fix it, and after operating for 2-3 days, this happened."]



As the rain stops and a heatwave warning is issued again, residents are hastening recovery efforts.



[Jo Gyu-seon/Gwangju's Sinan-dong: "When I came in the morning, there was a lot of muddy water on the floor, so I was busy cleaning this morning."]



With flooding striking again after 17 days, the Gwangju Metropolitan City has urged the government to designate the area as a special disaster zone.



This is KBS News, Kim Ho reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!