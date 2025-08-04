News 9

Gwangju hit by another deluge

입력 2025.08.04 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Gwangju, more than half of the rain expected for the entire month of August fell all at once.

Just two weeks after experiencing flooding, another deluge has occurred.

Reporter Kim Ho has the details.

[Report]

Mud water rushes onto the road with terrifying force.

A city bus, with its wheels submerged, barely makes its way through the rainwater.

There is nothing to do but scoop out water with a bucket.

As rainwater quickly fills the underpass, startled drivers hastily escape.

The area around Sinan Bridge in Gwangju's Buk-gu, which was flooded last month, is once again submerged.

The slope behind the building has collapsed.

As the mudslide hit the building, the café was left in chaos\.

In just one night, about 200mm of rain fell in the Gwangju area, amounting to 60% of the average monthly rainfall for August.

The damage is even more painful as the scars from last month's extreme rainfall have yet to be fully addressed.

[Park Chan-hee/Auto Repair Shop Owner: "We replaced everything with new equipment, and the equipment that has come in so far is worth more than 150 million won. Now, due to this flooding, we are facing damage again..."]

Businesses that had just completed repairs and resumed operations are now in despair due to repeated flooding.

[Affected Merchant: "The elevator was flooded, and I spent about 7 million won to fix it, and after operating for 2-3 days, this happened."]

As the rain stops and a heatwave warning is issued again, residents are hastening recovery efforts.

[Jo Gyu-seon/Gwangju's Sinan-dong: "When I came in the morning, there was a lot of muddy water on the floor, so I was busy cleaning this morning."]

With flooding striking again after 17 days, the Gwangju Metropolitan City has urged the government to designate the area as a special disaster zone.

This is KBS News, Kim Ho reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gwangju hit by another deluge
    • 입력 2025-08-04 23:57:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Gwangju, more than half of the rain expected for the entire month of August fell all at once.

Just two weeks after experiencing flooding, another deluge has occurred.

Reporter Kim Ho has the details.

[Report]

Mud water rushes onto the road with terrifying force.

A city bus, with its wheels submerged, barely makes its way through the rainwater.

There is nothing to do but scoop out water with a bucket.

As rainwater quickly fills the underpass, startled drivers hastily escape.

The area around Sinan Bridge in Gwangju's Buk-gu, which was flooded last month, is once again submerged.

The slope behind the building has collapsed.

As the mudslide hit the building, the café was left in chaos\.

In just one night, about 200mm of rain fell in the Gwangju area, amounting to 60% of the average monthly rainfall for August.

The damage is even more painful as the scars from last month's extreme rainfall have yet to be fully addressed.

[Park Chan-hee/Auto Repair Shop Owner: "We replaced everything with new equipment, and the equipment that has come in so far is worth more than 150 million won. Now, due to this flooding, we are facing damage again..."]

Businesses that had just completed repairs and resumed operations are now in despair due to repeated flooding.

[Affected Merchant: "The elevator was flooded, and I spent about 7 million won to fix it, and after operating for 2-3 days, this happened."]

As the rain stops and a heatwave warning is issued again, residents are hastening recovery efforts.

[Jo Gyu-seon/Gwangju's Sinan-dong: "When I came in the morning, there was a lot of muddy water on the floor, so I was busy cleaning this morning."]

With flooding striking again after 17 days, the Gwangju Metropolitan City has urged the government to designate the area as a special disaster zone.

This is KBS News, Kim Ho reporting.
김호
김호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…<br>K9 동원하라”

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…K9 동원하라”
보름여 만에 또 침수…<br>물 잠기고 무너지고

보름여 만에 또 침수…물 잠기고 무너지고
아직 끝나지 않았다…<br>이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상

아직 끝나지 않았다…이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상
방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…<br>야당, 밤샘토론 돌입

방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…야당, 밤샘토론 돌입
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.