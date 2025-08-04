Extreme rainfall in Muan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Record levels of extreme rainfall have poured down in Muan, Jeollanam-do yesterday (8.3).



It rained more than 140 millimeters in just one hour.



The sudden influx of water flooded villages and markets, resulting in casualties.



The first report is by Heo Jae-hee.



[Report]



Muddy water rushes violently, flowing over the roads.



The pouring rain quickly causes the water to rise.



["The water is up to my ankles."]



The recorded hourly rainfall in the Muan area yesterday afternoon was 142mm, the highest amount ever recorded.



Extreme rainfall of nearly 300mm fell in Muan and Hampyeong, flooding various parts of villages and markets.



[Jeong Myeong-ja/Market Vendor: "At first, we were cleaning up, but as the water kept rising, we got scared and gave up and went up..."]



Large water tanks, fermented seafood containers, and various items were scattered around, turning the market into complete chaos.



Dried kelp that should have been on the store shelves was found discarded on the market floor, still in its packaging.



In the village where the river overflowed, walls collapsed helplessly, and houses were buried under piles of mud.



[Lim Jeong-min/Flood Victim: "The water rose a lot, so it rushed into the house. It flowed over and the walls collapsed so the water burst out."]



The livestock shed was also submerged, causing cows to break down doors and escape, while calves were swept away by the water.



[Han Kyung-bok/Livestock Owner: "There are so many calves, and they were all floating around, and the cows broke down the doors trying to escape."]



In Muan, a man in his 60s who was trying to redirect the water with an excavator was swept away by the rising water and died.



Muan Airport also experienced rain pouring from the roof, flooding the waiting area floor.



Along with the heavy rain, over 1,600 lightning strikes hit Gwangju and Jeollanam-do, with nearly 800 damage reports flooding in.



This is KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.



