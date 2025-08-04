News 9

  • Scenes of chaos caught on cam
    • 입력 2025-08-04 23:57:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

The heavy downpour has transformed the street scenery in an instant, and daily life has come to a halt.

Let's take a look at the situation at that time through videos sent in by our viewers.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

A passenger car completely submerged in water with its hazard lights on.

Thinking there might be passengers inside, citizens wade through the water to approach the vehicle.

As a truck passes by, the vehicle sways along with the rainwater.

[Jang Young-geun/Tipster: "In about 5 to 10 minutes, the water rose so quickly... Before the water rose, I guess people must have gotten out."]

With the rainwater rising rapidly, it's hard to find any traces of the riverside walking path.

The strong current seems ready to engulf the bridge that crosses the river.

The commercial buildings above the rainwater resemble floating houses.

The road has completely disappeared, and a passing citizen is clearing the area around a manhole where the water has backed up.

The rainwater occupying the road has eventually invaded inside the restaurant.

Instead of doing business, they are busy trying to sweep out the water that has filled the floor.

The road outside the restaurant is already filled with rainwater.

The heavy rain has also caused damage to crops.

Trees have been broken by the rain accompanied by strong winds.

Peaches are scattered all over the ground.

[Ye Jin Hae/Tipster: "(The rain) poured all night long. One branch couldn't withstand the weight of the water and broke, causing the peaches hanging below to fall off."]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has reported that over 3,000 people have been displaced nationwide due to this heavy rainfall.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
