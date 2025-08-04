News 9

DP leader vows fast reform

입력 2025.08.04 (23:57)

[Anchor]

The leader of the Democratic Party, Jung Chung-rae, has launched a 'speedy reform' initiative since the start of his term.

He immediately activated the special committee for the three major reforms: prosecution, media, and judiciary, stating, "I will finish it like lightning."

The People Power Party responded by saying this is a declaration of war against the public, aiming for one-party dictatorship.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The first official meeting under the Jung Chung-rae leadership.

A banner reading 'Bold Reform' has been newly hung.

As promised, it was a speedy initiative.

He immediately activated the special committee for the three major reforms, including prosecution, media, and judiciary, and appointed lawmakers who emphasized quick execution as chairpersons.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "I will meet your expectations. I will push forward with prosecution reform, media reform, and judicial reform like a storm and finish it like lightning."]

He made it clear that 'eradicating insurrection' is a command from the people and party members, and he will not back down.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "'Root out the insurrection forces' is a call of our times that has been sternly given to us..."]

At the same time, he began internal discipline within the party.

Regarding the controversial tax reform plan, such as strengthening the stock transfer tax criteria, which has faced strong backlash from retail investors, he stated that he would quickly prepare alternatives and issued a gag order on public comments.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "It does not seem appropriate to publicly debate this or that within the party."]

The People Power Party criticized Jung for kicking away coexistence and cooperation.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "This is a declaration of war against the public by a major opposition party that is heading towards one-party dictatorship. All of this is a challenge to the rule of law and liberal democracy..."]

Party leadership candidates also directed sharp remarks at Jung, calling him "an extreme left terrorist" and "a provocateur of martial law."

The Democratic Party is accelerating its reform pace, while the People Power Party, ahead of its national convention, is raising its offensive against the government, leading to expectations that the standoff between the ruling and opposition parties will continue for a long time.

KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

공지·정정

