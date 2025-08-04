News 9

Torrential rain triggers evacuation

입력 2025.08.04 (23:57)

[Anchor]

Last month, Sancheong in Gyeongsangnam-do suffered severe casualties from torrential rains. Now, over 1,500 residents were urgently evacuated overnight, leaving them in fear throughout the night.

Recovery efforts from the previous flood and the search for missing persons have also been disrupted.

KBS reporter Kim So-young has the story.

[Report]

The rain poured down as if there was a hole in the sky, turning the river into muddy water.

In Sancheong, where a landslide last month caused the deaths of 14 people and left one person missing.

Heavy rains struck again, prompting the issuance of a flood warning and an emergency evacuation order.

[Min Young-moo/Head of Juam Village, Sancheong County, Gyeongsangnam-do: “The water rose to the second step of the stairs going down to the embankment. It was just about to overflow.”]

More than 1,500 residents took shelter overnight in elementary schools and village halls, trembling with fear that another landslide might occur.

[Jo Il-nam/Resident, Juam Village, Sancheong County, Gyeongsangnam-do: “I was asleep when it suddenly got really bright outside, so I went out to check. The village head was shouting that it was raining heavily and that we had to evacuate.”]

In Mogo Village, where one resident was killed in last month’s landslide, emergency restoration was underway, but 178 millimeters of rain poured down in a single night.

Even before the scars of the previous landslide had healed, the village was once again in disarray from the new deluge.

[Park In-soo/Head of Mogo Village, Sancheong County, Gyeongsangnam-do: “We only did emergency repairs. The soil and rocks weren’t removed—they were just piled up on the embankment. If heavy rain comes and washes it away, we’re back to square one.”]

The search operation for the missing person and the emergency restoration of the stream were temporarily halted.

[Sancheong County Official: “The water level rose significantly due to the heavy rain, so we had to withdraw all the emergency restoration equipment.”]

Adding to the concern, more heavy rain is forecast starting on Aug. 7, especially around the southern coast, keeping residents on high alert.

This is Kim So-young reporting for KBS News.
































