Military removes border speakers

입력 2025.08.04 (23:57)

[Anchor]

Our military has begun the removal of loudspeakers aimed at North Korea along the demilitarized zone starting today (Aug. 4).

This is explained as a measure to ease tensions between the North and South, and there are analyses suggesting it is a step towards restoring the September 19 military agreement.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

Large loudspeakers aimed at North Korea are being dismantled one by one.

Two soldiers are seen carrying one of the loudspeakers.

Regarding the removal of the loudspeakers, the Ministry of National Defense stated, "We are implementing practical measures that help ease tensions between the North and South, within a range that does not affect the military's readiness posture."

[Lee Kyung-ho/Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of National Defense: "After halting broadcasts from the loudspeakers in June, there have been discussions within the Ministry of National Defense as a follow-up measure."]

The loudspeakers were dismantled as a follow-up to the Panmunjom Declaration in April 2018, but were reinstalled by the Yoon Suk Yeol government in June of last year following North Korea's balloon provocations.

After broadcasting for nearly a year, the broadcasts were halted just a week after the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung government.

Mobile loudspeakers have already been withdrawn, and now the complete removal of fixed loudspeakers has begun after about 50 days.

[Hong Min/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for National Unification: "From South Korea's perspective, while there is an expression of no hostile intent, it seems to show a proactive effort to restore the September 19 military agreement."]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has also stated that the restoration of the September 19 military agreement will start from a lower level, and there are analyses suggesting this is a step towards creating a dialogue phase with North Korea.

North Korea's loudspeakers aimed at the South remain in place.

The military stated, "No movements indicating removal by the North have been detected, and only scenes of some equipment being maintained have been observed."

The Ministry of National Defense has announced that the removal work will be completed within this week.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

