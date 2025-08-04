More heavy rain ahead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This afternoon (8.4), the rain has temporarily eased, but it’s not over yet.



There’s a possibility of another round of heavy rain later this week.



Let’s connect with our disaster response studio.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung, let’s first look at the rain that fell last night.



We saw rainfall levels that occur once every 200 years.



[Reporter]



Yes, this is the CCTV footage from the Muan area around the time of the extreme downpour last night (8.3).



It rained at a rate of 142mm per hour — the kind of torrential rain seen only once every 200 years.



That hourly rainfall rate nearly matched the record set last year in Eocheongdo.



In just ten hours overnight, nearly 200mm of rain was dumped on parts of the Honam and Yeongnam inland regions.



This was due to a collision between a large amount of tropical moisture left behind by Typhoon Co-may over the Yellow Sea and cold air in the upper atmosphere, which created powerful rain clouds.



Most of the rain clouds have cleared since the afternoon, but heavy rain clouds are still passing through parts of Yeongnam.



Heavy rain alerts are in effect for areas including Cheongdo in Gyeongsangbuk-do.



Up to 80mm of additional rain is expected across the Yeongnam region through early tomorrow morning (8.5).



[Anchor]



That’s concerning to hear.



When should people be especially cautious?



[Reporter]



The hot high-pressure system that brought the recent heatwave has moved east and west of the Korean Peninsula, allowing cold air to periodically flow down.



Each time that cold air collides with warm, moist air from the southwest, intense rain clouds can form.



Let’s look at supercomputer predictions for a more detailed timeline.



Although the rain will ease tomorrow and the heat will return, by Wednesday, cold air from higher altitudes is expected to move in.



Narrow but intense bands of rain clouds will pass through the central region from early morning, bringing very heavy rain — up to 70mm per hour in some places.



The central region could see more than 120mm of rainfall in total.



Rainfall is expected to intensify through the night and move southward.



In southern regions, the rain is expected to continue through Thursday morning.



Then, between the night of Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 — the upcoming weekend — another wave of cold air may expand, bringing more heavy rain to southern areas and Jeju Island.



Despite the frequent rain, high humidity levels will keep temperatures muggy, and the tropical nights are expected to ease only gradually in the latter half of the week.



This is Kim Min-kyung, reporting for KBS News.



