Legitimate order or provocation?

The key issue in this matter will be whether former Minister Kim's actions and instructions were appropriate and justified, or if they had the intention of provoking.



The special investigation team is also looking into this point.



Next, reporter Ji Hyung-cheol will report.



[Report]



The unmanned aerial vehicle incident in Pyongyang occurred a month after former Minister Kim Yong-hyun took office.



North Korea publicly protested by releasing photos of the unmanned aerial vehicles that they claimed were sent by our military.



Military officials under investigation by the special investigation team emphasize "proportional response."



If North Korea sends unmanned aerial vehicles, we can also send unmanned aerial vehicles, and if they release balloon propaganda, we must respond accordingly.



While unmanned aerial vehicles are part of unofficial psychological warfare, strikes on the origin point at the front could escalate into a firepower conflict that the international community is concerned about.



In previous administrations, there were instances where the Minister of Defense declared strikes on the origin point.



[Kim Kwan-jin/Former Minister of Defense/Dec. 21, 2010: "We will decisively retaliate to eliminate the origin of North Korea's shelling as a natural act of punishment."]



This was in response to North Korea firing artillery into our territory first.



[Eom Hyo-sik/Secretary General of the Korea Defense Security Forum: "We have to create a sort of red line where we must physically retaliate. A physical strike at the last moment could mean war, so that is something to be very cautious about."]



There are also questions about why former Minister Kim wanted to give direct orders.



Military officials stated that former Minister Kim frequently visited the Joint Chiefs of Staff command and control room from the moment he took office to emphasize his operational command authority.



While the Minister of Defense has military command authority, it has been customary to delegate this to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Another official mentioned that just before the martial law was declared, the origin point strikes were mentioned multiple times, and it was strange that he was instructed to keep the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the dark.



The special investigation will likely focus on whether former Minister Kim's orders were "appropriate" and, if they went beyond that, what his intentions were.



This is KBS News Ji Hyung-cheol.



