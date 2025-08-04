News 9

[Exclusive] Ex-defense chief demanded strike

[Anchor]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun is reported to have persistently and strongly demanded a direct strike in response to North Korea's balloon provocations.

He allegedly suggested firing K9 self-propelled howitzers into North Korean territory and even mentioned bypassing the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

However, when the military opposed this, he is said to have expressed anger and reprimanded them.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

In the early hours of Nov. 18 last year.

As North Korea launched over thirty balloons filled with waste, it was claimed that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun directed the military to prepare a response plan that included a 'direct strike.'

On the same day, the Joint Chiefs of Staff immediately issued a warning statement.

[Nam Gi-su/Joint Chiefs of Staff Deputy Spokesperson/Nov. 18, 2024: "North Korea's actions have crossed a line, and all responsibility for any subsequent incidents lies with North Korea..."]

The military reported a response plan the next day, but according to military officials, it was known to be a warning shot in the demilitarized zone rather than a direct strike.

The 'direct strike' was effectively opposed, citing the risk of localized conflict.

In response, former Minister Kim insisted that if another balloon were to fly, the operations commander could propose a 'direct strike,' and he would directly instruct the ground operations commander without going through the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He also reportedly presented a plan to mobilize K9 self-propelled howitzer firepower from the front lines.

If executed, this would mean firing shells into North Korean territory, north of the NLL and military demarcation line.

Three days later, when the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff opposed it in person, stating it was not an appropriate level of response, former Minister Kim was said to have been very angry.

Six days later, North Korea sent more balloons, and former Minister Kim reportedly reprimanded the military harshly for doing nothing regarding operations and intelligence.

Despite repeated directives, the military continued to oppose, and former Minister Kim's order for a direct strike was not executed. An emergency martial law was declared five days later.

When asked about the situation at that time, Kim's side responded to KBS, "We have no position to disclose or facts to confirm."

KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

