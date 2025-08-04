Probe to retry Yoon arrest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team plans to attempt the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol once again.



They have stated that using physical force is not an issue.



The former president's side has responded that they will take legal action if any physical contact is made.



This is reporter Lee Hyung-kwan.



[Report]



Choi Seo-won was arrested and dragged to the special investigation office after refusing to be investigated while in custody.



[Choi Seo-won/Formerly Choi Soon-sil/Jan. 25, 2017: "This is no longer a democratic special investigation."]



At that time, the head of the special investigation team was former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team has brought up this scene, targeting former President Yoon, who has changed his stance after more than eight years.



Deputy special investigator Moon Hong-ju stated, "We know well how former President Yoon conducted investigations, and we intend to apply the same standards," adding, "If we do not properly execute the warrant, other suspects may also refuse to comply."



He further stated, "There are no legal issues with executing an arrest warrant using physical force."



This is based on the logic that law enforcement can forcibly apprehend fleeing criminals.



The former president's side has strongly opposed this, calling it 'illegal arrest.'



They argued, "The only circumstances under which a correctional officer can use force are limited to seven provisions, such as fleeing, self-harm, or harm to others" and stated, "Since former President Yoon does not fall under these provisions, we will take legal action in the event of physical contact."



They also claimed that the special investigation team's explanation that "he removed his prison uniform to resist arrest" is false, asserting, "The special investigation team and the Minister of Justice are participating in humiliating a former president."



The deadline for the arrest warrant for former President Yoon is the 7th.



The special investigation team has stated that they are carefully reviewing the timing and method of re-execution.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



