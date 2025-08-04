News 9

Probe looms for Kim Keon-hee

[Anchor]

The special counsel team is preparing for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s investigation, scheduled for the day after tomorrow (8.6), while questioning key figures one after another.

Today (8.4), they summoned former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang for questioning.

KBS reporter Kim Young-hoon has more.

[Report]

Former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun, a central figure in the alleged nomination interference case, appeared before the special counsel.

[Kim Young-sun/Former People Power Party Lawmaker: "At the time, I was the only suitable candidate for nomination. I didn’t receive any special favor. In my case, I was selected by a majority vote."]

However, a phone call from the 2022 by-election period involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol contains indications that a nomination initially opposed was later reversed.

[Yoon Suk Yeol – Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I told them to nominate Kim Young-sun, but the party is making a fuss about it..."]

The special counsel pressed Kim Young-sun on the details of how she was nominated.

They also questioned her about suspicions that former First Lady Kim Keon-hee tried to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min run in Kim Young-sun’s constituency during last year’s general election.

In the so-called "butler gate" investigation, the special counsel is speeding up the process by summoning HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang.

[Cho Hyun-sang/Vice Chairman, HS Hyosung: "(Was former First Lady Kim Keon-hee involved in the investment?)...”]

HS Hyosung invested 3.5 billion won in IMS Mobility, a company linked to Kim Ye-seong, known as the "butler" to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

At the time, HS Hyosung was facing issues such as failure to report affiliates. The special counsel is probing whether the investment was a form of solicitation.

Kim Ye-seong, currently in Vietnam, submitted a written explanation to the special counsel regarding the whereabouts of 4.6 billion won from the investment that remains unaccounted for and stated his intention to return to Korea.

With 16 ongoing investigations involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the special counsel is intensifying its questioning of key individuals ahead of her first scheduled appearance on Aug. 6.

This is Kim Young-hoon, KBS News.

