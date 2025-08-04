KCCI Chair: More details needed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After completing tariff negotiations with the United States, the government has begun discussions on follow-up measures by meeting with key business leaders.



They promised to minimize the impact of tariffs, but Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated, "It is premature to consider the negotiations as concluded," and urged for more attention to the details.



Jung Jae-woo reports.



[Report]



Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan visited the industrial sector and major economic organizations as his first schedule after the negotiations, promising to minimize the impact of tariffs.



This was followed by the first meeting with Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "If we compare it to a patient, we are at the level where the surgery has just been completed, and there are various issues, so it is important to overcome these parts well with the companies and ensure that we do not get hurt when such things happen...."]



Chairman Chey expressed relief that the tariff issues were resolved but clearly conveyed the concerns of businesses that 'details' are needed in the negotiations with the U.S.



[Chey Tae-won/Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry: "It is still a bit premature to consider the negotiations as concluded. Please provide more details...."]



This is interpreted as referring to the differences in positions between South Korea and the U.S. on various issues, including the profit distribution of the $350 billion investment fund.



Son Kyung-sik, chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, mentioned the difficulties faced by the business community.



This can be read as concerns regarding the Yellow Envelope Law and the second amendment to the Commercial Act, which economic organizations have demanded to halt legislative promotion.



[Son Kyung-sik/Chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation: "The economy is not in a good state, so I believe the government will also make efforts to strengthen the economy going forward...."]



Minister Kim stated that even if the relevant bills pass the National Assembly, he will prepare reasonable alternatives in the follow-up discussions to minimize the burden on companies.



Meanwhile, the government is accelerating discussions related to the 'MASGA' project, which it believes played a significant role in the negotiation conclusion, by considering the government's participation in the task force of the three major shipbuilding companies.



KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!