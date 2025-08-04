News 9

Major shareholder tax debate

입력 2025.08.04 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The money made from selling a house and the money made from stock trading.

There is a significant difference between the two.

It is 'taxes.'

Real estate gains are subject to income tax, but money made from trading domestic stocks is not taxed.

However, there is an exception.

'Major shareholders' must pay up to 25% of their gains as income tax.

So, who qualifies as a 'major shareholder'? That criteria is crucial.

Currently, if one holds 'over 5 billion won' in a specific stock, they are considered a major shareholder, but there are plans to lower this threshold to 'over 1 billion won' in the tax reform proposal.

There is significant backlash.

A petition in the National Assembly to withdraw the plan has garnered over 130,000 signatures in just five days.

The ruling party leader has also stepped in, stating they will resolve the issue quickly.

It remains uncertain whether they will maintain the 1 billion won threshold or modify it, but there is a more fundamental issue than the monetary criteria.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has looked into this.

[Report]

[KBS News 9/Aug. 1999: "All stock transactions of major shareholders, such as conglomerates, are subject to capital gains tax..."]

It all started in 1999.

From this point, major shareholders of listed companies began to pay taxes on trading profits.

Initially, it was for those holding more than 5% of shares.

The following year, it was expanded to those holding more than 3% or over 10 billion won.

This included major shareholders like conglomerate heads.

Since then, the threshold has steadily decreased.

In 2020, it was lowered to 'over 1 billion won,' and in 2024, it was raised for the first time to 'over 5 billion won.'

[Jeong Ui-jeong/Chairman of the Korea Stock Investors Association: "The average price of an apartment in Seoul is 1.4 billion won. However, becoming a major shareholder with 1 billion won in stocks per item is absurd."]

As taxation is determined by stock valuation, there is a mismatch between actual profits and taxes.

If one holds over 1 billion won in a specific stock, they must pay taxes even if they only make 1 million won by selling a small portion, while an investor holding 990 million won can make 100 million won through a large sale and remain tax-free.

[Kim Woo-cheol/Professor of Taxation at the University of Seoul: "I believe that universal taxation based on income is the most rational direction, and it is not reasonable to say that the more transactions you make, the more taxes you should pay."]

Another issue is that one can avoid taxes by simply reducing their stock holdings on the last trading day of December.

As the year-end approaches, large-scale sell-offs by 'big players' lead to falling stock prices, creating a pattern of dissatisfaction even among retail investors.

[Song Chi-seung/Professor of Business Administration at Wonkwang University: "If the supply (of stocks sold) suddenly increases, stock prices fall. This unnecessary volatility is not desirable for the market."]

What about overseas?

In major countries like the United States and Japan, there is no similar controversy.

Whether major shareholders or small shareholders, all must pay taxes on trading profits.

The financial investment income tax was intended to be introduced for this reason.

It was agreed upon by both parties in 2020, but after repeated delays due to public opinion deeming it premature, it was abolished earlier this year.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Major shareholder tax debate
    • 입력 2025-08-04 23:57:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The money made from selling a house and the money made from stock trading.

There is a significant difference between the two.

It is 'taxes.'

Real estate gains are subject to income tax, but money made from trading domestic stocks is not taxed.

However, there is an exception.

'Major shareholders' must pay up to 25% of their gains as income tax.

So, who qualifies as a 'major shareholder'? That criteria is crucial.

Currently, if one holds 'over 5 billion won' in a specific stock, they are considered a major shareholder, but there are plans to lower this threshold to 'over 1 billion won' in the tax reform proposal.

There is significant backlash.

A petition in the National Assembly to withdraw the plan has garnered over 130,000 signatures in just five days.

The ruling party leader has also stepped in, stating they will resolve the issue quickly.

It remains uncertain whether they will maintain the 1 billion won threshold or modify it, but there is a more fundamental issue than the monetary criteria.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has looked into this.

[Report]

[KBS News 9/Aug. 1999: "All stock transactions of major shareholders, such as conglomerates, are subject to capital gains tax..."]

It all started in 1999.

From this point, major shareholders of listed companies began to pay taxes on trading profits.

Initially, it was for those holding more than 5% of shares.

The following year, it was expanded to those holding more than 3% or over 10 billion won.

This included major shareholders like conglomerate heads.

Since then, the threshold has steadily decreased.

In 2020, it was lowered to 'over 1 billion won,' and in 2024, it was raised for the first time to 'over 5 billion won.'

[Jeong Ui-jeong/Chairman of the Korea Stock Investors Association: "The average price of an apartment in Seoul is 1.4 billion won. However, becoming a major shareholder with 1 billion won in stocks per item is absurd."]

As taxation is determined by stock valuation, there is a mismatch between actual profits and taxes.

If one holds over 1 billion won in a specific stock, they must pay taxes even if they only make 1 million won by selling a small portion, while an investor holding 990 million won can make 100 million won through a large sale and remain tax-free.

[Kim Woo-cheol/Professor of Taxation at the University of Seoul: "I believe that universal taxation based on income is the most rational direction, and it is not reasonable to say that the more transactions you make, the more taxes you should pay."]

Another issue is that one can avoid taxes by simply reducing their stock holdings on the last trading day of December.

As the year-end approaches, large-scale sell-offs by 'big players' lead to falling stock prices, creating a pattern of dissatisfaction even among retail investors.

[Song Chi-seung/Professor of Business Administration at Wonkwang University: "If the supply (of stocks sold) suddenly increases, stock prices fall. This unnecessary volatility is not desirable for the market."]

What about overseas?

In major countries like the United States and Japan, there is no similar controversy.

Whether major shareholders or small shareholders, all must pay taxes on trading profits.

The financial investment income tax was intended to be introduced for this reason.

It was agreed upon by both parties in 2020, but after repeated delays due to public opinion deeming it premature, it was abolished earlier this year.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…<br>K9 동원하라”

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…K9 동원하라”
보름여 만에 또 침수…<br>물 잠기고 무너지고

보름여 만에 또 침수…물 잠기고 무너지고
아직 끝나지 않았다…<br>이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상

아직 끝나지 않았다…이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상
방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…<br>야당, 밤샘토론 돌입

방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…야당, 밤샘토론 돌입
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.