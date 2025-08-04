Major shareholder tax debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The money made from selling a house and the money made from stock trading.



There is a significant difference between the two.



It is 'taxes.'



Real estate gains are subject to income tax, but money made from trading domestic stocks is not taxed.



However, there is an exception.



'Major shareholders' must pay up to 25% of their gains as income tax.



So, who qualifies as a 'major shareholder'? That criteria is crucial.



Currently, if one holds 'over 5 billion won' in a specific stock, they are considered a major shareholder, but there are plans to lower this threshold to 'over 1 billion won' in the tax reform proposal.



There is significant backlash.



A petition in the National Assembly to withdraw the plan has garnered over 130,000 signatures in just five days.



The ruling party leader has also stepped in, stating they will resolve the issue quickly.



It remains uncertain whether they will maintain the 1 billion won threshold or modify it, but there is a more fundamental issue than the monetary criteria.



Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has looked into this.



[Report]



[KBS News 9/Aug. 1999: "All stock transactions of major shareholders, such as conglomerates, are subject to capital gains tax..."]



It all started in 1999.



From this point, major shareholders of listed companies began to pay taxes on trading profits.



Initially, it was for those holding more than 5% of shares.



The following year, it was expanded to those holding more than 3% or over 10 billion won.



This included major shareholders like conglomerate heads.



Since then, the threshold has steadily decreased.



In 2020, it was lowered to 'over 1 billion won,' and in 2024, it was raised for the first time to 'over 5 billion won.'



[Jeong Ui-jeong/Chairman of the Korea Stock Investors Association: "The average price of an apartment in Seoul is 1.4 billion won. However, becoming a major shareholder with 1 billion won in stocks per item is absurd."]



As taxation is determined by stock valuation, there is a mismatch between actual profits and taxes.



If one holds over 1 billion won in a specific stock, they must pay taxes even if they only make 1 million won by selling a small portion, while an investor holding 990 million won can make 100 million won through a large sale and remain tax-free.



[Kim Woo-cheol/Professor of Taxation at the University of Seoul: "I believe that universal taxation based on income is the most rational direction, and it is not reasonable to say that the more transactions you make, the more taxes you should pay."]



Another issue is that one can avoid taxes by simply reducing their stock holdings on the last trading day of December.



As the year-end approaches, large-scale sell-offs by 'big players' lead to falling stock prices, creating a pattern of dissatisfaction even among retail investors.



[Song Chi-seung/Professor of Business Administration at Wonkwang University: "If the supply (of stocks sold) suddenly increases, stock prices fall. This unnecessary volatility is not desirable for the market."]



What about overseas?



In major countries like the United States and Japan, there is no similar controversy.



Whether major shareholders or small shareholders, all must pay taxes on trading profits.



The financial investment income tax was intended to be introduced for this reason.



It was agreed upon by both parties in 2020, but after repeated delays due to public opinion deeming it premature, it was abolished earlier this year.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



