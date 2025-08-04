News 9

Hamas releases hostage video

입력 2025.08.04 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Palestinian armed group Hamas has released videos of Israeli hostages.

The footage shows emaciated bodies pleading, "Please stop this hell."

Calls for a ceasefire to facilitate the return of hostages are increasing, but hardline views still prevail within the Israeli cabinet.

This is a report from Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.

[Report]

Israeli hostage Braslavski, collapsed on the ground, cries out for even a piece of food.

He pleads to be freed from this horrific hell.

[Rom Braslavski/Israeli Hostage: "Please stop this hell that is tightening around us. Please, just give us food."]

Another hostage, David, struggles to dig with a shovel, his body reduced to skin and bones.

His desperate confession that he is "digging his own grave" is filled with a fear of death.

[Eviatar David/Israeli Hostage: "What I am doing now is digging my grave. I am digging thinking this will be my grave."]

The families of the hostages, while enraged by Hamas's brutality, have demanded the Israeli government to immediately negotiate a ceasefire to bring the hostages home.

Tens of thousands of citizens gathered in Tel Aviv also called for an end to the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that he was deeply shocked, but his solution was different.

He aims to defeat Hamas's malicious propaganda and rescue the hostages through a decisive military victory.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "We will eliminate Hamas and ensure that the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to Israel."]

Nearly 22 months after their abduction, concerns are growing for the lives of about 20 surviving hostages, and Israeli media reports that a decision on whether to expand military operations will be made this week.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hamas releases hostage video
    • 입력 2025-08-04 23:57:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Palestinian armed group Hamas has released videos of Israeli hostages.

The footage shows emaciated bodies pleading, "Please stop this hell."

Calls for a ceasefire to facilitate the return of hostages are increasing, but hardline views still prevail within the Israeli cabinet.

This is a report from Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.

[Report]

Israeli hostage Braslavski, collapsed on the ground, cries out for even a piece of food.

He pleads to be freed from this horrific hell.

[Rom Braslavski/Israeli Hostage: "Please stop this hell that is tightening around us. Please, just give us food."]

Another hostage, David, struggles to dig with a shovel, his body reduced to skin and bones.

His desperate confession that he is "digging his own grave" is filled with a fear of death.

[Eviatar David/Israeli Hostage: "What I am doing now is digging my grave. I am digging thinking this will be my grave."]

The families of the hostages, while enraged by Hamas's brutality, have demanded the Israeli government to immediately negotiate a ceasefire to bring the hostages home.

Tens of thousands of citizens gathered in Tel Aviv also called for an end to the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that he was deeply shocked, but his solution was different.

He aims to defeat Hamas's malicious propaganda and rescue the hostages through a decisive military victory.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "We will eliminate Hamas and ensure that the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to Israel."]

Nearly 22 months after their abduction, concerns are growing for the lives of about 20 surviving hostages, and Israeli media reports that a decision on whether to expand military operations will be made this week.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…<br>K9 동원하라”

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…K9 동원하라”
보름여 만에 또 침수…<br>물 잠기고 무너지고

보름여 만에 또 침수…물 잠기고 무너지고
아직 끝나지 않았다…<br>이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상

아직 끝나지 않았다…이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상
방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…<br>야당, 밤샘토론 돌입

방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…야당, 밤샘토론 돌입
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.