Volcano erupts after quake

[Anchor]



Recently, a volcano that had been inactive for hundreds of years erupted in the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia, where a massive earthquake of magnitude 8.8 had occurred.



A column of volcanic ash rose up to 6,000 meters, and aftershocks are continuing.



This is a report by correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.



[Report]



Constantly erupting volcanic gases cover the sky.



This is the view of the Krasheninnikov volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula.



The volcano erupted three days after the region was hit by a massive earthquake of magnitude 8.8.



["I saw something amazing. I witnessed the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano while returning from Tumroki."]



The Ministry for Emergency Services for the Kamchatka region estimated that the volcanic ash column rose up to 6,000 meters.



The last eruption of this volcano was in the 15th or 16th century, marking its first eruption in hundreds of years.



Local experts are noting the possibility that the eruption was influenced by the massive earthquake that occurred on July 30.



The volcanic ash is spreading towards the eastern Pacific, and it is estimated that there is no damage from the ash as there are no residential areas in between.



On the day the earthquake occurred, another volcano, Klyuchevskaya, also erupted in the Kamchatka Peninsula.



Aftershocks are continuing.



Earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or higher have been occurring almost daily, and today, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake occurred off the southwestern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula.



In the five days following the magnitude 8.8 earthquake, there have been a total of eight aftershocks of magnitude 6.0 or higher.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



