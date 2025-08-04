Anti-Japan sentiment rises in China

News 9

[Anchor]

As the 80th anniversary of Victory Day approaches, films exposing the atrocities of the Japanese military in the past are becoming popular in China.

This fervor has even led to anti-Japanese sentiments, with an incident occurring where a Japanese woman walking down the street was hit by a stone.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

The recently released film in China, 'Nanjing Photo Studio', exposes the mass killings of prisoners and civilians by the Japanese military after they occupied Nanjing during the Second Sino-Japanese War.

["Shoot the bullet piercing through!"]

In just 10 days since its release, it has surpassed 40 million viewers, ranking first in box office sales in China.

The popularity of the film has led to heightened anti-Japanese sentiments.

As the movie ends, slogans calling to "resist Japan" resonate in the theater.

[Audience of 'Nanjing Photo Studio': "Let us remember the 'Anti-Japanese Pledge' of the Eighth Route Army together, for our nation! (For our nation!)"]

Children who watched the film return home and express their hostility by tearing up maps of Japan and Japanese character cards.

Next month, another film titled '731', which deals with the biological experiments conducted by the Japanese military, will also be released.

[Film blogger: "They still shamelessly refuse to acknowledge their atrocities!"]

As anti-Japanese sentiments escalate, an incident occurred in Suzhou, China, where a Japanese woman exiting a subway station with her child was hit by a stone.

A Chinese man suspected of throwing the stone has been arrested, but perhaps due to concerns over deteriorating relations with Japan, related reports are being controlled online.

This year, China is preparing large-scale events, including a parade in the capital Beijing, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory.

Major Japanese-related institutions, including the Japanese embassy in Beijing, are also showing signs of tension due to fears of possible attacks.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Beijing.

