Relief credits that can't be used

[Anchor]

The burden relief credit system for small business owners has been in operation since last month.

It provides 500,000 won in card points to be used for paying utility bills or insurance premiums.

However, many small business owners are unable to use the credits they have received.

Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the details.

[Report]

The 'burden relief credit' is available to any small business owner with annual sales of 300 million won or less.

Baek Soo-hyun, who runs a hair salon in a commercial building in Seoul, also received 500,000 won in credits.

However, she cannot use it to pay for essential expenses like electricity or water bills.

[Baek Soo-hyun/Hair Salon Owner: "Electricity and city gas are included in the management fees, and water is categorized as local tax or is billed through the Wetax system, so they say it can't be used... The electricity bill is really high."]

In commercial buildings, utility bills are paid collectively under management fees, which makes the credits unusable.

[Baek Soo-hyun/Hair Salon Owner: "They say they provided it, but in reality, I wonder how many people can actually use this."]

The burden relief credit works by deducting points when utility bills like electricity and water, or the four major insurances, are paid with a credit card.

The usage method is similar to consumer coupons for daily necessities, but unlike consumer coupons that can be received in the form of gift certificates, these credits can only be used through card payments.

Among the 3.11 million eligible small business owners, about 600,000, or roughly 20%, who operate in commercial buildings cannot use the credits for the most necessary utility bill payments.

Any unused balance by the end of the year will be reclaimed by the national treasury.

[Ha Sung-bong/Real Estate Agency Owner: "For health insurance, I benefit from about 30,000 won now, and by the end of the year, it will amount to about 150,000 won over the next five months. The remaining 350,000 won is completely unusable."]

In response to the flood of related complaints, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced plans to expand the usage to include communication fees and vehicle fuel costs.

This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.

