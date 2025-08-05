News 9

Budget travel tips rising

입력 2025.08.05 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the peak vacation season approaches, many people are traveling domestically.

Recently, there has been an increase in travelers looking for hidden 'value-for-money' places to avoid high prices during the peak season.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.

[Report]

A large market has opened early in the morning.

Most of the visitors to this market, where local agricultural products are sold at low prices, are local residents.

However, during this vacation season, the number of visitors from other regions has significantly increased.

["I bought pumpkin and cabbage. We will have it with bread for breakfast. I also bought paprika... (Are you going to cook this at your accommodation?) Yes."]

They are shopping smartly to save on food expenses during their vacation.

[Kim Soon-ja/Uljin County, Gyeongbuk: "It seems more expensive at other supermarkets, but here everything is fresh and a bit cheaper."]

During lunchtime, there are long lines in the market alleys.

People are visiting a local restaurant that sells kalguksu for just 3,000 won.

Vacationers and regulars alike quickly grab a filling, affordable meal.

[Bae Ha-eun & Bae Jeong-in/Chilgok County, Gyeongbuk: "Best value for money! It's delicious!"]

To enjoy a special treat, some people plan ahead.

Many tourists leave their contact info at crab restaurants, asking to be notified when snow crab prices drop below market rates.

[Kim Nam-won/Snow Crab Restaurant Owner: “They say that since they’re already on vacation, they came because the price dropped—and they’re happy they can enjoy something that’s usually expensive at a lower cost.”]

One well-known budget tip is ordering raw fish to-go from seafood markets.

["Thank you!"]

Catering to this demand, a large supermarket chain expanded its raw fish section just for the July–August vacation period.

They even brought in live squid in a portable tank.

["Watch out! The squid splashes!"]

The seafood is prepared on the spot and sold fresh.

[Jung Hyun-ah/Buk-gu, Gwangju: "The price and quality are both good for consumers, and they offer discounts too."]

Budget travel ideas at vacation spots are becoming more diverse.

This is Kim Chae-rin, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Budget travel tips rising
    • 입력 2025-08-05 00:11:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the peak vacation season approaches, many people are traveling domestically.

Recently, there has been an increase in travelers looking for hidden 'value-for-money' places to avoid high prices during the peak season.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.

[Report]

A large market has opened early in the morning.

Most of the visitors to this market, where local agricultural products are sold at low prices, are local residents.

However, during this vacation season, the number of visitors from other regions has significantly increased.

["I bought pumpkin and cabbage. We will have it with bread for breakfast. I also bought paprika... (Are you going to cook this at your accommodation?) Yes."]

They are shopping smartly to save on food expenses during their vacation.

[Kim Soon-ja/Uljin County, Gyeongbuk: "It seems more expensive at other supermarkets, but here everything is fresh and a bit cheaper."]

During lunchtime, there are long lines in the market alleys.

People are visiting a local restaurant that sells kalguksu for just 3,000 won.

Vacationers and regulars alike quickly grab a filling, affordable meal.

[Bae Ha-eun & Bae Jeong-in/Chilgok County, Gyeongbuk: "Best value for money! It's delicious!"]

To enjoy a special treat, some people plan ahead.

Many tourists leave their contact info at crab restaurants, asking to be notified when snow crab prices drop below market rates.

[Kim Nam-won/Snow Crab Restaurant Owner: “They say that since they’re already on vacation, they came because the price dropped—and they’re happy they can enjoy something that’s usually expensive at a lower cost.”]

One well-known budget tip is ordering raw fish to-go from seafood markets.

["Thank you!"]

Catering to this demand, a large supermarket chain expanded its raw fish section just for the July–August vacation period.

They even brought in live squid in a portable tank.

["Watch out! The squid splashes!"]

The seafood is prepared on the spot and sold fresh.

[Jung Hyun-ah/Buk-gu, Gwangju: "The price and quality are both good for consumers, and they offer discounts too."]

Budget travel ideas at vacation spots are becoming more diverse.

This is Kim Chae-rin, KBS News.
김채린
김채린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…<br>K9 동원하라”

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…K9 동원하라”
보름여 만에 또 침수…<br>물 잠기고 무너지고

보름여 만에 또 침수…물 잠기고 무너지고
아직 끝나지 않았다…<br>이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상

아직 끝나지 않았다…이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상
방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…<br>야당, 밤샘토론 돌입

방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…야당, 밤샘토론 돌입
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.