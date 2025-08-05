Budget travel tips rising

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the peak vacation season approaches, many people are traveling domestically.



Recently, there has been an increase in travelers looking for hidden 'value-for-money' places to avoid high prices during the peak season.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.



[Report]



A large market has opened early in the morning.



Most of the visitors to this market, where local agricultural products are sold at low prices, are local residents.



However, during this vacation season, the number of visitors from other regions has significantly increased.



["I bought pumpkin and cabbage. We will have it with bread for breakfast. I also bought paprika... (Are you going to cook this at your accommodation?) Yes."]



They are shopping smartly to save on food expenses during their vacation.



[Kim Soon-ja/Uljin County, Gyeongbuk: "It seems more expensive at other supermarkets, but here everything is fresh and a bit cheaper."]



During lunchtime, there are long lines in the market alleys.



People are visiting a local restaurant that sells kalguksu for just 3,000 won.



Vacationers and regulars alike quickly grab a filling, affordable meal.



[Bae Ha-eun & Bae Jeong-in/Chilgok County, Gyeongbuk: "Best value for money! It's delicious!"]



To enjoy a special treat, some people plan ahead.



Many tourists leave their contact info at crab restaurants, asking to be notified when snow crab prices drop below market rates.



[Kim Nam-won/Snow Crab Restaurant Owner: “They say that since they’re already on vacation, they came because the price dropped—and they’re happy they can enjoy something that’s usually expensive at a lower cost.”]



One well-known budget tip is ordering raw fish to-go from seafood markets.



["Thank you!"]



Catering to this demand, a large supermarket chain expanded its raw fish section just for the July–August vacation period.



They even brought in live squid in a portable tank.



["Watch out! The squid splashes!"]



The seafood is prepared on the spot and sold fresh.



[Jung Hyun-ah/Buk-gu, Gwangju: "The price and quality are both good for consumers, and they offer discounts too."]



Budget travel ideas at vacation spots are becoming more diverse.



This is Kim Chae-rin, KBS News.



