News 9

Another fatal industrial accident

입력 2025.08.05 (00:26)

[Anchor]

There has been another accident at a POSCO E&C construction site, which recently saw a fatality and received a strong rebuke from the president due to repeated incidents.

A foreign worker collapsed from cardiac arrest while working on a highway construction site.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

This is the extension site of the Gwangmyeong–Seoul Expressway, where POSCO E&C is in charge of construction.

At around 1:30 p.m. today (8.4), a report was filed that a subcontracted worker in his 30s from Myanmar was electrocuted at the site.

Construction had been halted due to flooding in an underpass during heavy rains and while using a pump to drain water in order to resume work, the worker was reportedly electrocuted.

Emergency responders were dispatched, but the worker was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

This brings the total number of worker deaths at POSCO E&C sites this year alone to four.

Following a series of fatal accidents, President Lee Jae Myung last week criticized the company and called for countermeasures.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Legally speaking, isn’t this 'murder by willful negligence'? I hope we can minimize deaths on the job."]

After his remarks, POSCO E&C executives issued a public apology and pledged to overhaul their safety system. Yet, less than a week later, another accident occurred.

Just last night (8.3), a Nepalese worker in his 30s was killed at a plastics manufacturing plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

While cleaning a roller used to compress raw materials, his right arm became caught in the machinery, leading to his death.

[Factory Official/Voice Altered: "They said it was a crushing accident involving the roller. The police investigation isn’t finished yet."]

Labor authorities suspect the safety rule requiring machinery to be shut off before cleaning was not followed, and have launched an investigation under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

In the past five years, more than 100 foreign workers have died each year due to industrial accidents in South Korea.

Their fatality rate is about three times higher than that of Korean workers.

This is Kim Bo-dam, KBS News.

