Banners made by disabled people
입력 2025.08.05 (00:47)
[Anchor]
As concerns arise about the excessive number of banners cluttering the streets, local governments are moving towards creating eco-friendly banners.
One such initiative has added significance by employing local people with disabilities.
Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the story.
[Report]
As the printer moves side to side, the letters gradually come together.
In just 10 minutes, a 6-meter-long banner is created.
The banner announces an upcoming entrance exam briefing at the district office, designed by Kim Eun-sung, a person with a brain injury.
Instead of using his impaired arm, he inputs text on the computer keyboard by pressing a pedal under the desk with his foot.
There were times when he thought he would never be able to work again after acquiring his disability.
[Kim Eun-sung/Designer/Person with a brain injury: "I used to be sick and thought, 'What should I do, how can I work?' I kept thinking about it, then I studied and realized, 'Oh, I can work now...'" ]
This banner is made from eco-friendly materials that contain fewer harmful substances.
In response to criticisms that the excessive number of banners amounts to pollution, local governments have started enacting ordinances to promote eco-friendly banners.
However, this is the first time that people with disabilities have participated in such projects.
[Kim Kyung-yul/Staff/Person with developmental disabilities: "(The banner strings) are sometimes tied like this, and they go out tied to the product... It feels good that what I made is going out."]
A total of 11 individuals, including people with brain injuries and developmental disabilities living in the area, have found jobs through this initiative.
[Yoo Gi-hak/Director of Nowon Education Welfare Foundation 'Damo-in': "By continuously introducing new models, we aim to provide job opportunities for all individuals with disabilities who wish to work in the area..."]
The banners created by the individuals with disabilities are scheduled to be displayed at 33 designated eco-friendly banner boards within the district by the end of the year.
This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
