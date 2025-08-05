Ex-defense minister probe

News 9

[Anchor]

The special counsel investigating the death of a Marine is looking into how former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, who was a suspect in the case, left the country after being appointed ambassador to Australia.

To verify whether the travel ban was lifted under orders from former President Yoon, the team conducted a search and seizure of former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and others.

KBS reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

In March of last year, former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup was a key suspect in the "Marine death case" under investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). He was also subject to a travel ban.

However, former President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Lee as ambassador to Australia.

Despite objections from the CIO, the Ministry of Justice lifted the travel ban, and Lee left for Australia.

[Park Sung-jae/Former Minister of Justice/Mar. 8, 2024: "It wasn't for personal reasons or to flee — he was going abroad for official duties..."]

The special counsel team views this process as aiding a suspect’s escape and has conducted searches on former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, then Vice Minister Shim Woo-jung, and former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

[Choung Min-young/Assistant Special Counsel on Marine Case: "He was appointed ambassador to Australia without issue during the vetting and eligibility review. We believe additional material is needed."]

The warrant for Park’s search included the suspicion that he “conspired with former President Yoon to help a suspect flee.”

Park’s side claims he was unaware of the travel ban at the time of the appointment and that lifting it followed due procedure. The special counsel is now investigating whether there was an illegal directive from former President Yoon.

Investigations into senior officials from the Yoon administration are also continuing under the special counsel probe into the alleged insurrection.

Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, accused of ordering utility cuts to media outlets, was interrogated for the first time following his detention.

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is also facing a second round of questioning over allegations that he helped justify the imposition of martial law, which had procedural issues.

This is Bae Ji-hyun, KBS News.

