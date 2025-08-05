News 9

Gamboa vs. returning Kim Do-young

입력 2025.08.05 (01:00)

[Anchor]

This August, instead of "Saturdays are for Baseball," we have set aside time for "Tuesdays are for Baseball."

KBS will visit Sajik Baseball Stadium tomorrow, where the pitching duel between Lotte Giants' fastball pitcher Gamboa and KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young will take place.

Reporter Ham Woo-rim brings us the insights from two commentators and four baseball journalists.

[Report]

On Tuesday, it will be Gamboa vs. Naile, on Wednesday it will be Davidson vs. Oller, and on Thursday it will be Lee Min-seok vs. Yang Hyun-jong!

Due to the spectacular one-two-three punch matchup that could be seen in the postseason, we have made predictions for this preview of the fall baseball series.

[Ponce/Hanwha: "Best of 2 out of 4!"]

[Kim Kwang-hyun/SSG: "Who will win?"]

Who will be the winner of this highly anticipated big match?

First, let's look at the judgment of the two commentators, which is "2 out of 4."

Commentator Jeon Jun-ho stated that it is difficult to say that one team is ahead, viewing it as a 50-50, evenly matched game.

However, he predicted that the winner of the first game between Gamboa and Naile would secure at least two wins.

On the other hand, Commentator Yoon Hee-sang pointed out that the concentration of the batting lineup gives the Giants an edge, predicting Lotte's superiority.

Now, let's see the judgment of the four KBS baseball journalists, which is "4 out of 4."

Reporters Park Joo-mi and Moon Young-kyu predicted Lotte's victory, while Jung Hyun-sook and Lee Moo-hyung favored KIA, resulting in a tight 2 to 2 split.

We summarized the key points from both sides.

First, the reasons given by the reporters who chose Lotte are "8" and "bullpen."

The Giants have recorded an 80% win rate with 8 wins and 2 losses in their last 10 games, suggesting they will continue to perform well in August.

They also noted that in the bullpen battle, Lotte is significantly ahead of KIA, which has struggled with a 6-point average in the second half.

On the other hand, the reasons given by the reporters who chose KIA are "Kim Do-young" and "100%."

Kim Do-young, who has returned after two months from injury, is set to make his comeback on Tuesday, meaning KIA will finally be able to field a fully complete roster.

KBS will cover the big match between Lotte and KIA, featuring the first pitching duel between Gamboa and the returning Kim Do-young tomorrow evening.

This is KBS News, Ham Woo-rim reporting.

