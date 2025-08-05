News 9

Human rights chief under fire

입력 2025.08.05 (01:21)

[Anchor]

Controversy continues as internal whistleblowing has surfaced alleging that National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Ahn Chang-ho made inappropriate remarks to staff, including discriminatory comments about sexual minorities.

Chairperson Ahn explained that he had no such intent, but civic groups have filed a complaint with the CIO, saying the head of the Human Rights Commission made remarks that violate human rights.

KBS reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.

[Report]

Controversy over Chairperson Ahn Chang-ho’s derogatory remarks about homosexuality first arose during his confirmation hearing.

[Ahn Chang-ho/Then Nominee for National Human Rights Commission Chairperson/Sept. 2023: "There are claims that homosexuality is a key tactic of communist revolution. I don’t think the possibility is zero."]

Recently, a report was posted on the Commission’s internal bulletin board, claiming that Ahn had made discriminatory remarks about homosexuality.

While receiving a briefing from a mid-level official, he allegedly said, “Homosexuals often get AIDS, which is concerning,” and asked, “Are you a homosexual?"

In response, Chairperson Ahn explained that “it was not intended to inquire into employees’ sexual orientation.”

He also denied other whistleblower claims that he stroked a female employee’s hair in the elevator or told a male employee to lose weight, saying, “There were no inappropriate remarks about body or appearance.”

Other reports followed, claiming he had said women are not promoted because they are incompetent, not because of a glass ceiling, and that high-ranking women are ruthless.

Within just a week of the union beginning to receive reports, more than 40 similar complaints have been submitted.

[Geo/Activist, Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea: "A person who promotes discrimination and hate cannot lead the National Human Rights Commission. Chairperson Ahn must resign immediately and take responsibility for his anti-human rights actions."]

Civic groups today filed a petition with the commission calling for countermeasures and reported Chairperson Ahn to the CIO for alleged abuse of power.

This is Choi Hye-rim, KBS News.

