News 9

National swim team returns home

입력 2025.08.05 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The national team, after finishing the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, returned home today.

Ji Yoo-chan made history as the first Korean athlete to reach the finals in the men's 50m freestyle, achieving notable results, but there are still many challenges left from this competition.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

On the 1st, Ji Yoo-chan tied with another athlete in a swim-off and broke his own Korean record to advance to the finals of the 50m freestyle.

He ultimately finished in 7th place, but it was the first time a Korean athlete has reached the finals in the 50m freestyle event.

Overcoming his relatively small height of 176cm with natural athletic ability, considering he is only 22 years old, there is great potential for future development.

[Ji Yoo-chan/National Swimming Team: "I was about 0.2 to 0.3 seconds away from the medal zone this time, and thinking about how much I've reduced that time so far, it might not be a huge difference, so I feel a strong desire to aim for a medal."]

In addition, there were achievements such as Kim Woo-min's bronze medal in the 400m freestyle, but there are still many challenges ahead.

Japan's 18-year-old rising star Murasa won the bronze medal in the 200m freestyle, surpassing Hwang Sun-woo, and China set a new Asian record in the 800m relay, foreshadowing a more intense swimming rivalry among Korea, China, and Japan at next year's Nagoya Asian Games.

In particular, in the 800m relay, Kim Young-beom recorded a time worse than his preliminary round in the finals, and Hwang Sun-woo's time significantly dropped compared to the last competition, which is quite telling.

[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "The records of the Japanese and Chinese athletes have risen significantly, so I think we need to approach this with better quality training and a better mindset."]

To continue the brilliant achievements from the Hangzhou Asian Games in Nagoya, it is time to thoroughly reflect on the lessons left by this competition.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National swim team returns home
    • 입력 2025-08-05 01:21:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The national team, after finishing the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, returned home today.

Ji Yoo-chan made history as the first Korean athlete to reach the finals in the men's 50m freestyle, achieving notable results, but there are still many challenges left from this competition.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

On the 1st, Ji Yoo-chan tied with another athlete in a swim-off and broke his own Korean record to advance to the finals of the 50m freestyle.

He ultimately finished in 7th place, but it was the first time a Korean athlete has reached the finals in the 50m freestyle event.

Overcoming his relatively small height of 176cm with natural athletic ability, considering he is only 22 years old, there is great potential for future development.

[Ji Yoo-chan/National Swimming Team: "I was about 0.2 to 0.3 seconds away from the medal zone this time, and thinking about how much I've reduced that time so far, it might not be a huge difference, so I feel a strong desire to aim for a medal."]

In addition, there were achievements such as Kim Woo-min's bronze medal in the 400m freestyle, but there are still many challenges ahead.

Japan's 18-year-old rising star Murasa won the bronze medal in the 200m freestyle, surpassing Hwang Sun-woo, and China set a new Asian record in the 800m relay, foreshadowing a more intense swimming rivalry among Korea, China, and Japan at next year's Nagoya Asian Games.

In particular, in the 800m relay, Kim Young-beom recorded a time worse than his preliminary round in the finals, and Hwang Sun-woo's time significantly dropped compared to the last competition, which is quite telling.

[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "The records of the Japanese and Chinese athletes have risen significantly, so I think we need to approach this with better quality training and a better mindset."]

To continue the brilliant achievements from the Hangzhou Asian Games in Nagoya, it is time to thoroughly reflect on the lessons left by this competition.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…<br>K9 동원하라”

[단독] “김용현, 군 잇단 반대에도 원점 타격 지시…K9 동원하라”
보름여 만에 또 침수…<br>물 잠기고 무너지고

보름여 만에 또 침수…물 잠기고 무너지고
아직 끝나지 않았다…<br>이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상

아직 끝나지 않았다…이번 주 잦은 폭우 비상
방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…<br>야당, 밤샘토론 돌입

방송법 개정안 본회의 상정…야당, 밤샘토론 돌입
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.