National swim team returns home

The national team, after finishing the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, returned home today.



Ji Yoo-chan made history as the first Korean athlete to reach the finals in the men's 50m freestyle, achieving notable results, but there are still many challenges left from this competition.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



On the 1st, Ji Yoo-chan tied with another athlete in a swim-off and broke his own Korean record to advance to the finals of the 50m freestyle.



He ultimately finished in 7th place, but it was the first time a Korean athlete has reached the finals in the 50m freestyle event.



Overcoming his relatively small height of 176cm with natural athletic ability, considering he is only 22 years old, there is great potential for future development.



[Ji Yoo-chan/National Swimming Team: "I was about 0.2 to 0.3 seconds away from the medal zone this time, and thinking about how much I've reduced that time so far, it might not be a huge difference, so I feel a strong desire to aim for a medal."]



In addition, there were achievements such as Kim Woo-min's bronze medal in the 400m freestyle, but there are still many challenges ahead.



Japan's 18-year-old rising star Murasa won the bronze medal in the 200m freestyle, surpassing Hwang Sun-woo, and China set a new Asian record in the 800m relay, foreshadowing a more intense swimming rivalry among Korea, China, and Japan at next year's Nagoya Asian Games.



In particular, in the 800m relay, Kim Young-beom recorded a time worse than his preliminary round in the finals, and Hwang Sun-woo's time significantly dropped compared to the last competition, which is quite telling.



[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "The records of the Japanese and Chinese athletes have risen significantly, so I think we need to approach this with better quality training and a better mindset."]



To continue the brilliant achievements from the Hangzhou Asian Games in Nagoya, it is time to thoroughly reflect on the lessons left by this competition.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



