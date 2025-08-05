Son Heung-min bids farewell

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After spending a decade with Tottenham and rising to legendary status, Son Heung-min gave an emotional farewell in his final match with the club.



Effectively confirming his transfer to LAFC, Son signaled the start of a new chapter in his football career and is expected to depart for Los Angeles tomorrow.



KBS reporter Kim Hwa-young has more.



[Report]



As Son Heung-min wrapped up his journey with Tottenham, football fans expressed their admiration in various ways.



[Lee Yoo-chan/Football Fan: "As a Korean, I truly respect Son Heung-min, so I wrote 'I love you.'"]



Amid the support of fans, Son, wearing the captain’s armband, started the match. He celebrated teammate Brennan Johnson’s goal and, as always, made aggressive runs down the left wing—giving his all in his final appearance as a Tottenham player.



Then, in the 63rd minute, as he was substituted off, emotions overwhelmed him. Tears welled up as he said his final goodbyes to teammates.



He left behind lasting memories for his fellow players.



[Ben Davies/Tottenham Hotspur: "Family. Just because he's moving to a different city, doesn't mean he's not."]



Son’s 10-year career became a model for the next generation of Korean players entering the Premier League.



[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I’m truly grateful that he continued to lead Korean football like this."]



With reports suggesting Tottenham will temporarily retire his iconic No. 7 shirt, Son, now officially a club legend, hinted at his next move being LAFC—citing the “North and Central America World Cup” as a clue.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham Hotspur: "Please wait just a little longer. I’ve already given you a big clue. My football career isn’t over—I still want to bring you joy."]



Reports say Tottenham and LAFC have agreed on a transfer fee of 15 million euros—about 24 billion won. The BBC is also projecting that Son will set the record for the highest transfer fee in MLS history.



Having stayed behind in Korea while the Tottenham squad returned home, Son is expected to fly to LA tomorrow evening to finalize the transfer.



This is Kim Hwa-young, KBS News.



