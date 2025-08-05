Lee Jung-hoo shines

동영상 고정 취소

Lee Jung-hoo recorded his first 4 hits and 5 on-base appearances since moving to the United States.



Following Lee Jung-hoo, Song Sung-mun, who was also receiving attention, signed a non-FA multi-year contract with Kiwoom for 12 billion won over 6 years.



This is a scene where Lee Jung-hoo gets a hit in the 3rd inning against the New York Mets.



Soon after, he cleverly dashed to second base, and as the ball got away, he boldly slid into third base without hesitation, safe!



And he scored on a hit by the next batter!



He also didn't forget to provide fan service to the young fans waiting by the dugout.



In his second at-bat, he turned Montas's cutter into a hit, and he got another hit in the 6th inning; this wasn't the end.



He got yet another hit in his final at-bat.



He recorded his first 4 hits and 5 on-base appearances, and the team won significantly.



While there were prospects for Song Sung-mun to head to the U.S., he signed a multi-year contract worth 12 billion won for 6 years, but Kiwoom stated that they would consider posting him if a big league love call comes, indicating that the door to the U.S. is not completely closed.



