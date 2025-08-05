Rhodes hits wild hole-in-one

동영상 고정 취소

At the AIG Women's Open, a major tournament on the LPGA Tour, Mimi Rhodes made an incredible hole-in-one when her tee shot hit her partner's ball and went straight into the hole.



On the par-3 5th hole, Kyriacou's tee shot rolled towards the hole cup and stopped right next to it just before becoming a hole-in-one.



Immediately after, her partner Mimi Rhodes took a powerful tee shot.



The ball, flying along a perfect line, hit Kyriacou's ball that had stopped in front of the hole cup and, astonishingly, resulted in a hole-in-one.



The sight of the ball being sucked into the hole after hitting her partner's ball looked more like billiards than golf.



Kim A-lim also made a fantastic shot that almost resulted in an eagle on the final hole, securing a birdie and finishing tied for 4th at 7 under par.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!