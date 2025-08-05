News 9

Rhodes hits wild hole-in-one

At the AIG Women's Open, a major tournament on the LPGA Tour, Mimi Rhodes made an incredible hole-in-one when her tee shot hit her partner's ball and went straight into the hole.

On the par-3 5th hole, Kyriacou's tee shot rolled towards the hole cup and stopped right next to it just before becoming a hole-in-one.

Immediately after, her partner Mimi Rhodes took a powerful tee shot.

The ball, flying along a perfect line, hit Kyriacou's ball that had stopped in front of the hole cup and, astonishingly, resulted in a hole-in-one.

The sight of the ball being sucked into the hole after hitting her partner's ball looked more like billiards than golf.

Kim A-lim also made a fantastic shot that almost resulted in an eagle on the final hole, securing a birdie and finishing tied for 4th at 7 under par.

