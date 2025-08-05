News Today

[News Today] Kim Keon-hee probe widens to key figures

입력 2025.08.05 (17:15) 수정 2025.08.05 (17:16)

[LEAD]
The special counsel is summoning key figures ahead of Kim Keon-hee's scheduled questioning tomorrow. That includes HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang, who invested in a company linked to Kim's so-called personal aide.

[REPORT]
Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, the key figure in the election interference scandal, has appeared before the special counsel.

Kim Young-sun / Former People Power Party lawmaker
At that time, there was no other adequate person for the nomination. I wasn't receiving any special benefit. I was picked in a majority vote.

However, a phone conversation by former President Yoon Suk Yeol held during the 2022 by-elections point to circumstantial evidence of trying to reverse a nomination that was originally not meant to be.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ Then President-elect (May 9, 2022)
I asked a favor for Kim Young-sun and there's much talk from the party.

Backed by this information, the counsel team again questioned Kim.

She was also asked about allegations that during last year's general election, former first lady Kim Keon-hee tried to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min run for her electoral district.

Meanwhile investigation into another case involving the former first lady's aide is also picking up speed with the summons of HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang.

Cho Hyun-sang / HS Hyosung vice chair
[Is Kim Keon-hee behind the investment?] ...

HS Hyosung invested KRW 3.5 billion, some 2.5 million US dollars, in IMS Mobility, a company linked to Kim Ye-sung, Kim Keon-hee's so-called butler.

Considering corporate matters such as omitted declarations by subsidiaries, the special counsel asked Cho whether investments were made in return for favors.

Meanwhile butler Kim who is currently in Vietnam submitted a statement to the counsel team explaining how KRW 4.6 billion, some 3.3 million dollars were used as the whereabouts of the amount of the invested fund have been in doubt. Kim also promised to return to Korea.

There are some 16 different ongoing probes into the former first lady.

Investigators plan to quickly question key figures and focus on the first interrogation session of Kim Keon-hee scheduled Wednesday.

