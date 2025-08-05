News Today

"Will bring Yoon for questioning"

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol already rejected the special counsel's attempt to carry out an arrest warrant, and tensions are escalating. The team investigating Kim Keon-hee says they'll try again, but Yoon is warning of legal action if there's any body contact.

[REPORT]
Choi Seo-won was brought to the special counsel team's office for interrogation by force after refusing to attend questioning during her detention.

Choi Seo-won /(Choi Soon-sil's changed name, Jan. 25, 2017)
It's no longer a democratic special counsel.

The head of the special counsel team at the time was former president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Now, more than eight years later, it is Yoon who is refusing to attend questioning in detention.

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee is pointing to that moment, calling out the former president for his change in stance.

Assistant special counsel Moon Hong-joo said, "We know well how Yoon investigated Choi, so we will do exactly as he did."

He added that if Yoon's arrest warrant is not executed properly, other suspects may also refuse to appear for questioning.

Moon added that there are no legal issues in using physical means to execute the arrest warrant. It is the same as catching fleeing suspects and bringing them in by force.

Yoon's legal team blasted the special counsel by calling the attempt to arrest Yoon illegal.

They say prison officers can only use force in only seven cases, such as fleeing, self-injury or harm, but none of them apply to Yoon. They also warned of legal measures if any physical contact with him takes place.

Yoon's lawyers also claim that the special counsel team lied when it said Yoon was not wearing his prison uniform to resist his arrest, and accused the special counsel and the justice minister of trying to disgrace the former president.

Yoon's arrest warrant expires on Thursday. The special counsel team is carefully reviewing when and how to execute the warrant.

