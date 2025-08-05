[News Today] “Kim tried to order K9 howitzer strike”

Just days before emergency martial law was declared, then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly pushed for a direct artillery strike on North Korea for sending trash-balloons, against the advice of his own military commanders. KBS has learned that Kim even considered bypassing the Joint Chiefs of Staff to order K9 howitzer fire toward the North, if more trash balloons were sent across the border.



Early in the morning of November 18 last year.



When the number of times North Korea sent over trash-filled balloons had exceeded 30, then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun is said to have ordered the military to prepare responses including a direct strike on the North.



On that day, the Joint Chiefs of Staff also immediately issued a warning to Pyongyang.



Nam Ki-soo / Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson (Nov. 18, 2024)

North Korea is crossing the line. The responsibility for everything happening in the future lies with North Korea.



The following day, the military reported retaliatory measures it had devised.



A military official said that they had recommended firing warning shots in the Demilitarized Zone, instead of launching a direct strike. The military virtually opposed launching a military strike, which they said could develop into a localized conflict.



But former Minister Kim stood firm, stating if another trash balloon was launched, he would bypass the JCS chair and directly instruct the ground operations commander to carry out direct retaliation if only the JCS chief operations director would recommend it.



The official added that Kim had also presented a plan to deploy K9 self-propelled howitzers to the frontline.



If realized, the plan could allow the South Korean military to fire shells north of the Northern Limit Line and the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea.



Three days later, when the JCS chairman expressed objection in person, calling the plan inappropriate, Kim is said to have been visibly upset.



Six days later, when North Korea sent over more trash balloons, Kim severely rebuked the military's operation and intelligence officers for taking no action.



Despite his repeated orders, the military's continued opposition left Kim's strike plan unrealized. Five days later, emergency marital law was declared.



In response to KBS questions about the situation at the time, the former defense minister's side declined to comment.