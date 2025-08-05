[News Today] Border loudspeakers being taken down

[LEAD]

The South Korean military has begun dismantling its loudspeakers along the border with North Korea. While the move is explained as a step toward easing tensions, some see it as part of efforts to restore the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.



[REPORT]

Large anti-North Korea loudspeakers are being separated one by one. Two soldiers carry a single unit.



Regarding the dismantlement, the defense ministry said it was a practical measure to help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military’s readiness posture.



Lee Kyung-ho / Deputy spokesperson, Defense ministry

Since broadcasts were halted in June, the removal was discussed within the ministry as a follow-up measure.



The loudspeakers were taken down as a follow-up to the April 2018 Panmunjom Declaration but were reinstalled in June last year under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in the wake of North Korea's trash balloon provocation.



Broadcasts along the border continued for nearly a year before being suspended one week after the Lee Jae Myung government took office.



Mobile speakers were removed early on and now fixed units are also being completely dismantled after some 50 days.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification

From S. Korea's stance, it's an expression of no-hostility and carries a preemptive message of striving to restore Sept. 19 military accord.



Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back had vowed to restore the September 2018 inter-Korean military agreement starting with low-level changes. Pundits believe the latest move is paving the way to foster conditions for dialogue with the North.



Meanwhile, North Korea's anti-South Korea loudspeakers remain in place.



The military said they detected no movement in the North signaling a dismantlement and only observed maintenance work on some equipment.



The defense ministry said the loudspeaker removal work will conclude this week.