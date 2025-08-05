[News Today] Team chosen to build national AI model

Five elite teams have been selected to officially join South Korea's government-backed project to develop a national AI model. Tech giants like Naver Cloud, LG, and SK Telecom made the cut, while others like Kakao and KT fell short. The government plans to narrow the field to two final teams by 2027 after multiple rounds of evaluation.



As global competition for developing artificial intelligence keeps escalating, a national team representing South Korea to build an AI foundation model has been selected.



It consists of five members: Naver Cloud, Upstage, SKT, NC and LG AI Research.



A total of 15 consortiums applied last month, but more than half of them including Kakao and KT didn't make the cut.



A team of domestic and overseas experts selected the five based on their experience in developing their own AI programs and impact on the AI ecosystem.



Chang Ki-chul / Ministry of Science and ICT

The goal is to choose a team that can help foster domestic companies’ capabilities and have global impact.



The five selected companies will receive government support worth KRW 200 billion (USD 144 million) this year, including the latest models of graphic processing units and high-quality learning data.



In return, they must undergo evaluations every six months with the goal of developing a national AI model that is at least 95% as good as the global AI standard such as Chat GPT and Gemini.



Song Sang-hoon / Ministry of Science and ICT

We hope AI model will spread in the domestic ecosystem as an open source, creating other business markets and improving AI access for all.



The government plans to hold three-stage evaluations such as national contests to select the final two K-AI companies by 2027.