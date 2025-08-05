News Today

[News Today] Korea, Vietnam produce joint film

입력 2025.08.05 (17:15)

[LEAD]
The Korean Wave continues to make waves in Vietnam, this time, on the big screen. With Korean films topping box office charts, the two countries have now launched their first joint movie.

[REPORT]
On the day the first Korea-Vietnamese joint film is made public, the atmosphere in the movie theater heats up with reporters eager to cover it.

It was directed by Korea's Mo Hong-jin.

Mo Hong-jin / Director
In Vietnam, where family bonds are strong, I wanted to tell a touching yet painful story and explore just how far that love can go.

The co-production is studded with Vietnamese stars.

Hong Dao / Vietnamese actress
I have been an avid fan of Korean dramas for 25 years. I have learned a lot while watching them.

Data also shows the Vietnamese people's love for Korean films.

The comedy film '6/45', released in 2022, drew 2.26 million Vietnamese viewers. Last year’s film 'Exhuma' attracted 2.4 million.

Goh Jae-soo / CGV Vietnam
Before streaming platforms took off, early expansion of Korean multiplexes like CGV and Lotte sparked interest in Korean films.

The popularity of Korean films in Vietnam is leading Korean actors to advance to the Southeast Asian country.

Jung Il-woo / Korean actor
I hope it will serve for the two countries to get closer culturally. I also wish the two countries will make more attempts like this.

The joint production 'Leaving Mom' is about a son who cares for his mother who has Alzheimer’s and remembers only her younger years in Korea. The movie will hit Korean cinemas later this year.

